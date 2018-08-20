 »   »  నయనతార వీడియో చూసి..కరణ్ జోహర్ క్లీన్ బోల్డ్.. టెప్టింగ్ ఉందని!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Nayanthara’s latest movie Kolamaavu Kokila getting good response from all corners. It has worked wonders at the box office too. Now, the actor Nayantara’s promotional video titled Gun-in Kadhal featuring the music composer Anirudh, has intrigued none other than Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar.
Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 16:33 [IST]