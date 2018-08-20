తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   »  నయనతార వీడియో చూసి..కరణ్ జోహర్ క్లీన్ బోల్డ్.. టెప్టింగ్ ఉందని!

నయనతార వీడియో చూసి..కరణ్ జోహర్ క్లీన్ బోల్డ్.. టెప్టింగ్ ఉందని!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    సౌత్ ఇండియన్ లేడీ సూపర్‌స్టార్ నయనతార నటించిన కొలమావు కోకిల చిత్రానికి అన్ని వర్గాల నుంచి అనూహ్యమైన స్పందన లభిస్తున్నది. ఘన విజయం వైపు దూసుకెళ్తున్న నేపథ్యంలో గన్ ఇన్ కాదల్ అనే పేరు ప్రమోషనల్ వీడియోను రూపొందించారు. సినిమాతోపాటు ఈ వీడియో సోషల్ మీడియాలో వైరల్‌గా మారింది. ఈ వీడియోలో నయన్ తన లుక్స్‌తో ఆకట్టుకొన్నది. ఈ వీడియోపై కరణ్ జోహర్ ట్విట్టర్‌లో స్పందించారు. ఆయన ఏమన్నారంటే..

    గన్ ఇన్ కాదల్ ప్రమోషనల్ వీడియో

    గన్ ఇన్ కాదల్ ప్రమోషనల్ వీడియో

    కొలమావు కోకిలకు సంబంధించిన గన్ ఇన్ కాదల్ అనే వీడియోకు అనిరుధ్ రవిచందర్ సంగీతం అందించగా, దర్శకుడు విగ్నేష్ శివన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. నయనతార గ్యాంగ్‌స్టర్ మాదిరిగా కనిపించే ఆ వీడియోపై ప్రస్తుతం బాలీవుడ్ దర్శక, నిర్మాత కరణ్ జోహర్ మనసు పడటం చర్చనీయాంశమైంది.

    చూడాలని ఉంది ట్వీట్

    గన్ ఇన్ కాదల్ వీడియోపై కరణ్ జోహర్ ట్విట్టర్‌లో ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురిపించారు. నయనతార నటించిన కొలమారు కోకిల చిత్రం గురించి బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్ టాక్ వినిపిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ప్రమోషనల్ వీడియో ఆకట్టుకొన్నది. అప్పటి నుంచి ఎప్పుడెప్పుడు ఈ సినిమాను చూడాలనే కోరిక వెంటాడుతున్నది అని కరణ్ ట్విట్టర్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    కొలమావు కోకిల కథ ఇదే

    కొలమావు కోకిల కథ ఇదే

    కొలమావు కోకిలి విషయానికి వస్తే.. మధ్యతరగతి సాంప్రదాయ కుటుంబానికి చెందిన ఓ యువతి కథే కొలమావు కోకిల. క్యాన్సర్ బారిన పడిన తన తల్లి చిక్సిత కోసం డ్రగ్ డీలర్‌గా నయనతార మారుతుంది. హాస్య నేపథ్యంగా రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రానికి నూతన దర్శకుడు నెల్సన్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు.

    బాహుబలి లాంటి చిత్రంతో

    బాహుబలి లాంటి చిత్రంతో

    ఇదిలా ఉండగా ప్రస్తుతం కరణ్ జోహర్ నిర్మాతగానే కాకుండా దర్శకుడిగా, హోస్ట్‌గా బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. కాఫీ విత్ కరణ్ షోలో కంగన రనౌత్‌తో ముచ్చటించారు. అలాగే రణ్‌వీర్ సింగ్, కరీనా కపూర్, అలియా భట్, జాహ్నవి కపూర్, అనిల్ కపూర్, భూమి పడ్నేకర్ తారలతో బాహుబలి లాంటి చిత్రాన్ని రూపొందించానున్నారు. మొగల్ సామ్రాజ్యం నేపథ్యంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందనున్నది.

    నయనతార

    English summary
    Nayanthara’s latest movie Kolamaavu Kokila getting good response from all corners. It has worked wonders at the box office too. Now, the actor Nayantara’s promotional video titled Gun-in Kadhal featuring the music composer Anirudh, has intrigued none other than Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar.
    Story first published: Monday, August 20, 2018, 16:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue