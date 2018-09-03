 »   » మలైకా పటాకా పేలింది.. కేవ్వుకేక బేబీ ఫోటో అదిరింది!

English summary

Maliaka Arora is a name to reckon when it comes to fashion and special numbers in Bollywood. If 20 years ago, she took the big screen by storm with her Chaiyya Chaiyya act in Dil Se, she turned Munni for Salman Khan's Dabangg. This time she is all set to sizzle in a special number Hello Hello for Pataakha. Malaika took to Instagram to share a still from her song.