మలైకా పటాకా పేలింది.. కేవ్వుకేక బేబీ ఫోటో అదిరింది!

    ఛయ్య ఛయ్యా అంటూ దిల్‌ సే చిత్రంలో.. మున్నీ బాద్నాం హుయి అంటూ దంబంగ్‌లో.. అలాగే కెవ్వు కేక అంటూ గబ్బర్ సింగ్‌లో మలైకా అరోరా చేసిన సందడి అంతా ఇంతా కాదు. వయసు మీద పడుతున్న స్పెషల్ సాంగులతో అదరగొట్టడం ఆపడం లేదు. తాజాగా పటాకా చిత్రం కోసం ఓ స్పెషల్ సాంగ్‌లో నర్తించింది. హల్లో హల్లో అంటూ సాగే పాట మరో రెండు రోజుల్లో విడుదల కాబోతున్నది.

    డాలీ కి డోలీ అనే చిత్రంలో మలైకా 2015లో చివరిసారిగా కనిపించింది. మళ్లీ మూడేళ్ల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత మళ్లీ పటాకా చిత్రం కోసం హల్లో అంటూ పలుకరించేందుకు సిద్దమైంది.

    పటాకా చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ఫొటోను తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో షేర్ చేసింది. ఆ ఫోటోకు అభిమానుల నుంచి విశేష స్పందన లభిస్తున్నది. మూడు గంటల్లోనే 45 వేలకు పైగా లైక్ రావడంతో ఆమెకు ఎంత క్రేజ్ ఉందో అర్ధమైంది.

    Malaika Arora looks so hot in Item song for Pataakha movie

    హల్లో హలో అనే పాట రేఖ భరద్వాజ్ పాడింది. గతంలో ఆమె పాడిన పాటలు మ్యాజిక్ చేశాయి. తాజాగా రేఖ పాడిన పాటలో నర్తించడం సంతోషంగా ఉంది. ఈ పాటనే కాకుండా టైటిల్‌ కూడా నాకు నచ్చింది అని మలైకా ట్వీట్ చేసింది.

    పటాకాలోని పాటకు ప్రముఖ కోరియోగ్రాఫర్ గణేష్ ఆచార్య నృత్యాలు సమకూర్చగా ఇటీవల దాని చిత్రీకరణను పూర్తి చేశారు. సుమారు 20 మంది డ్యాన్సర్లపై షూట్ చేశారు.

    పటాకా చిత్రానికి విశాల్ భరద్వాజ్ దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్నారు. సన్య మల్హోత్రా, రాధికా మదన్ జంటగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం సెప్టెంబర్ 28న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    మలైకా అరోరా ఖాన్

    English summary
    Maliaka Arora is a name to reckon when it comes to fashion and special numbers in Bollywood. If 20 years ago, she took the big screen by storm with her Chaiyya Chaiyya act in Dil Se, she turned Munni for Salman Khan's Dabangg. This time she is all set to sizzle in a special number Hello Hello for Pataakha. Malaika took to Instagram to share a still from her song.
    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 18:35 [IST]
