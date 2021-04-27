తెలుగు
      పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉంది.. సహాయం చేయండి.. ప్రియాంక చోప్రా షాకింగ్ ట్వీట్

      గ్లోబల్ ఐకాన్, బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ ప్రియాంక చోప్రా మరోసారి ఎమోషనల్ అయ్యారు. భారత్, అమెరికాలో కరోనావైరస్ పరిస్థితులపై ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేశారు. కోవిడ్19 పరిస్థితులపై పోరాటం చేయడానికి అవసరమయ్యే సహాయాన్ని భారత్‌కు అందించాలని అమెరికా అధ్యక్షుడు జో బైడెన్, ఇతర ప్రభుత్వ అధికారులకు ట్విట్టర్ మాధ్యమంగా విన్నపం చేశారు.

      ప్రియాంక చోప్రా ట్విట్టర్‌లో స్పందిస్తూ.. భారత్‌లో పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉంది. దయచేసి ఆస్ట్రాజెనెకా వ్యాక్సిన్‌ను భారత్‌కు సరఫరా చేయాలని ప్రభుత్వం అధికారులు కోరుతున్నాను అంటూ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

      Priyanka Chopra reached to US government for support for india fight against covid19

      550 మిలియన్ల ఆస్ట్రాజెనెకా వ్యాక్సిన్స్ అమెరికా ఆర్డర్ చేసింది. అమెరికాకు కావాల్సిన దానికంటే ఎక్కువ వ్యాక్సిన్లు వారి వద్ద ఉన్నాయి. వాటిలో కొంత మొత్తాన్ని భారత్‌కు పంపించింది. భారత్‌లో ఉన్న పరిస్థితులు చేస్తుంటే హృదయం ముక్కలవుతున్నది అని ప్రియాంక చోప్రా అన్నారు.

      ఇదిలా ఉండగా, ప్రియాంక చోప్రా కెరీర్ విషయానికి వస్తే.. అవెంజర్‌ను రూపొదించిన జో, ఆంథోని రుస్పో నిర్మిస్తున్న సిటాడెల్ చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో రిచర్డ్ మ్యాడెన్ హీరోగా నటిస్తున్నారు. త్వరలోనే ఓటీటీ ద్వారా ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రానున్నది.

      English summary
      Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra reached to US government for support for india fight against covid19. She tweeted that My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed POTUS WHCOS SecBlinkenJakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India?
      Story first published: Tuesday, April 27, 2021, 16:15 [IST]
