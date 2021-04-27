పరిస్థితి విషమంగా ఉంది.. సహాయం చేయండి.. ప్రియాంక చోప్రా షాకింగ్ ట్వీట్

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive

