English summary

Actress Rakhi Sawant shares mindboggling things about her marriage to Ritesh, a UK based businessman. Rakhi is claiming that her marriage to Ritesh was done to keep a don from Gujarat to stay away from her. Rakhi said that After going on a date with don in Goa, she saw a video wherein the said guy was beating someone in his farmhouse. she states that so to escape from him she married ritesh.