పీకల్లోతు ప్రేమలో రణ్‌బీర్, ఆలియా.. ఒకే కారులో అతిసన్నిహితంగా..

బాలీవుడ్ తారలు రణ్‌బీర్ కపూర్, ఆలియాభట్ ప్రేమలో మునిగి తేలుతున్నారనే వార్త చాలా రోజులుగా మీడియాలో చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నది. ఆ వార్తకు బలం చేకూరేలా వారిద్దరూ చెట్టాపట్టాలేసుకొని మీడియా కంటపడ్డారు. తాజాగా వీరిద్దరూ కలిసి బ్రహ్మస్త్ర చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు.

చిత్ర యూనిట్‌‌తో పాటు దర్శకుడు ఆయన్ ముఖర్జీ, కరణ్ జోహర్, ఆలియా, రణ్‌బీర్ అందరూ ఓ పార్టీలో కలుసుకొన్నారు. వీరిద్దరూ పార్టీకి వచ్చేటప్పుడు వేర్వేరు కార్లలో వచ్చినా తిరుగుముఖంలో కరణ్, ఆయన్ వేర్వేరు కారులో వెళ్లినా.. ఆలియా, రణ్‌బీర్ ఒకే కారులో అతిసన్నిహితంగా ఉంటూ వెళ్లారు. అయితే ఎక్కడికి వెళ్లారనే విషయంగా లీక్ కాకుండా జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకొన్నారు.

ఇటీవల బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికకు ఇచ్చిన ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ఆలియా మాట్లాడుతూ.. రణ్‌బీర్‌తో నటించాలనే కోరిక తీరింది. బ్రహ్మస్త్ర నటించడం ద్వారా నా కల సాకారమైంది. రణ్‌బీర్ అంటే చాలా ఇష్టం ఏర్పడింది. నేను కోరుకొన్నట్లే మా ఇద్దరి మధ్య సన్నివేశాలను చిత్రీకరించారు. రణబీర్ అద్భుతమైన హ్యూమన్ బీయింగ్ అని చెప్పింది.

ప్రతిష్టాత్మకంగా రూపొందుతున్న బ్రహ్మస్త చిత్రంలో రణ్‌బీర్, ఆలియాభట్ తొలిసారి కలిసి నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రం వచ్చే ఏడాది విడుదల కానున్నది.

Rumours of a close bond between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been doing the rounds for a while now. And, the fact that the two were spotted together on a dinner date recently, just fanned the flames. Ranbir and Alia were with their Brahmastra team, including director, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. Interestingly, they left together in the same car, while best friend Ayaan and Karan Johar left in separate cars.
Story first published: Saturday, May 5, 2018, 11:26 [IST]
