Rumours of a close bond between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been doing the rounds for a while now. And, the fact that the two were spotted together on a dinner date recently, just fanned the flames. Ranbir and Alia were with their Brahmastra team, including director, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. Interestingly, they left together in the same car, while best friend Ayaan and Karan Johar left in separate cars.