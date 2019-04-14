తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb

    కొడుకు విషయంలో సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్ పోలీస్ కంప్లయింట్ ఇచ్చారా?

    By
    |

    బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్స్ సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్, కరీనా కపూర్ ముద్దుల కుమారుడు తైమూర్ అలీ ఖాన్ ఎంత పాపులర్ అయ్యాడో ప్రత్యేకంగా చెప్పక్కర్లేదు. స్టార్ కిడ్ కావడంతో మీడియా ఫోటోగ్రాఫర్లు ఈ పిల్లాడు ఎక్కడికి వెళితే అక్కడికి ఫాలో అవుతూ ఫోటోలు తీయడం చేస్తున్నారు. ఫోటోగ్రాఫర్ల గ్రూఫు ఒకటి నిత్యం సైఫ్, కరీనా ఇంటి ముందు కాపుకాచుకుని ఉంటున్నారట. వీరి అత్యుత్సాహం వల్ల ఆ దారిలో వచ్చి వెళ్లేవారు ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    ఇటీవల పోలీసులు వచ్చి అక్కడి నుంచి ఫోటోగ్రాఫర్లను పంపించే ప్రయత్నం చేశారు. సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్ కంప్లయింట్ చేయడం వల్లనే పోలీసులు రంగంలోకి దిగినట్లు వార్తలు ప్రచారంలోకి వచ్చాయి. అయితే తాను పోలీసులకు ఎలాంటి కంప్లయింట్ చేయలేదని, ఫోటోగ్రాఫర్ల వల్ల ఇబ్బంది పడుతున్న మా ఇరుగుపొరుగువారు కంప్లయింట్ చేసి ఉండొచ్చు అని సైఫ్ వెల్లడించారు.

    Saif Ali Khan about police against paparazzi clicking Taimur

    మేము మీడియా ఫోటోగ్రాఫర్లతో ఎల్లప్పుడూ రెస్పెక్టబుల్ రిలేషన్ మెయింటేన్ చేస్తున్నాం. అదే సమయంలో మా పిల్లలు ఎలాంటి హడావుడి లేకుండా నార్మల్ వాతావరణంలో పెరగాల్సిన అసవరం ఉంది. ఈ విషయం కూడా ఫోటోగ్రాఫర్లు అర్థం చేసుకోవాలని సైఫ్ అన్నారు.

    నేను తైమూర్‌తో ఉన్నపుడు ఫోటోలకు ఫోజులు ఇవ్వడానికి ఇష్టపడను. ఎందుకంటే.. కంటిన్యూగా వచ్చే కెమెరా ఫ్లాష్ వల్ల పిల్లల కళ్లు దెబ్బతింటాయి. సినిమా యాక్టర్లుగా మాకు మీడియా అటెన్షన్ అవసరమే, కాదనడం లేదు.. మమ్మల్ని ఫోటో తీసుకుంటే ఎలాంటి అభ్యంతరం ఉండదు. కానీ తైమూర్ లాంటి చిన్న పిల్లలకు ఈ వయసులో అది అవసరం లేదు అని భావిస్తున్నట్లు సైఫ్ అలీ ఖాన్ తెలిపారు.

    English summary
    "I did not initiate any police complaint against the photographers. Kareena and I live in a respectful residential area and are a part of the larger community, thereby we do also have a responsibility to emotionally support our neighbours when they feel a disturbance to them is being caused and to be fair, their sentiments are understandable," Said Ali Khan said.
    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue