సైనా ఫస్ట్ లుక్: విజయంతో కేకపెట్టిన శ్రద్ధాకపూర్!

    విదేశీ గడ్డపై త్రివర్ణ పతాకాన్ని రెపరెపలాడించిన బాడ్మింటన్ క్రీడాకారిణి సైనా నేహ్వాల్ జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా బాలీవుడ్ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతున్నది. అనేక అడ్డంకులను అధిగమించి గతవారమే ఈ సినిమా సెట్స్ పైకి వెళ్లింది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంబంధించిన ఫస్ట్‌లుక్‌ని శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ తన ఇన్స్‌టాగ్రామ్‌లో షేర్ చేసింది.

    బాడ్మింటన్ క్రీడకు సంబంధించిన కోచింగ్‌ను కొద్ది నెలలుగా తీసుకొంటున్నాను. నా కెరీర్‌లో అత్యంత కష్టమైన పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నాను అని శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ పేర్కొన్నారు.

    విజయ గర్వంతో కేకపెడుతున్న శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ ఫొటో విశేషంగా ఆకర్షిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని దర్శకుడు అమోల్ గుప్తా తెరకెక్కిస్తున్నాడు.

    సైనా బయోపిక్‌లో సైనా నేహ్వాల్ గెస్ట్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నారంటూ వార్తలు వెలువడుతున్నాయి. దీనిపై వివరణ ఇస్తూ షూటింగ్ ప్రొగ్రెస్‌లో ఉంది. మున్ముందు ఏం జరుగనుందో నాకు తెలియదు అని శ్రద్దా వెల్లడించారు.

    శ్రద్దాకపూర్ బయోపిక్‌లో నటించడం ఇదే తొలిసారి కాదు. గతంలో దావూద్ సోదరి హాసీనా పార్కర్ జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన హసీనాలో ఆమె నటించిన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    సైనా బయోపిక్‌తోపాటు శ్రద్దా కపూర్ సాహో చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నది. ప్రభాస్ సరసన ఈ చిత్రంలో ద్విపాత్రాభినయం చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

    Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to bring the inspiring story of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal alive on celluloid, took to Instagram to unveil the first look of the film. Shraddha is the spitting image of the former world number one, as she pumps her fist in celebration.
    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 15:33 [IST]
