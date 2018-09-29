 »   » సైనా ఫస్ట్ లుక్: విజయంతో కేకపెట్టిన శ్రద్ధాకపూర్!

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
shraddha kapoor saina nehwal amole gupte saaho prabhas శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ సైనా నేహ్వాల్ అమోల్ గుప్తా సాహో ప్రభాస్
English summary
Shraddha Kapoor, who is all set to bring the inspiring story of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal alive on celluloid, took to Instagram to unveil the first look of the film. Shraddha is the spitting image of the former world number one, as she pumps her fist in celebration.
Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 15:33 [IST]