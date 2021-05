ఫస్ట్ డే రాధే రికార్డ్ కలెక్షన్స్.. అంత భారీగా వచ్చినా లాభం లేదు!

English summary

Salman khan's latest movie radhe your most awaited bhai released on zee5 app on the eve of ramzan. The movie created some records in OTT release. According to Zee5 app the movie has got 4.2 million views on the first day itself. and its estimated collections are more hundred crore for the first day. Before releasing the movie the unit has announced that the first day collection will be donated to few NGOs and government for Corona protection.