 »   »  ‘సంజు’ సెలబ్రిటీ రివ్యూ: మూవీ చూస్తూ బాలీవుడ్ ప్రముఖుల కంటతడి!

SANJU - what can I say ?! @RajkumarHirani how do you pull it off everytime ? MINDBLOWN !! Laughed. Cried. Ranbir .. big hug man. Just a big big hug. Hirani sir .. once again u made me walk out of theatre a better man .. with a smile full of tears. What u do with your movies 🙏🙏

Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal starrer Sanju has hit the theatres today on June 29, 2018 and has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from all corners. While the fans have loved the movie, our very own Bollywood celebrities gave out their reviews on Sanju and revealed that they were touched and even cried while watching the movie. The celebs have given Sanju a double thumbs up and it looks like the biopic on Sanjay Dutt is going to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. Sanju is really a movie with a difference and shouldn't miss it by any chance! Never again can bollywood produce a movie of this magnitute and only comes once in a lifetime.