 »   » ‘సంజు’ మూవీ ఫస్ట్ రివ్యూ ఔట్: రణబీర్ కపూర్ అవార్డ్ విన్నింగ్ పెర్ఫార్మెన్స్!

English summary

There's no doubt that Sanjay Dutt's life story would make up for an interesting watch on the celluloid. To top it, Rajkumar Hirani got one of the most versatile actors from the current lot- Ranbir Kapoor to play him on-screen. Right from the first look to the trailer to the songs, Sanju has been receiving applauds from all nooks and corners. It is quite evident that Ranbir has put his blood and sweat into this project and with the Midas touch of Rajkumar Hirani, this flick is definitely going to hit the ball straight out of the park. While Sanju is slated to hit the theatrical screens, the makers held a private screening from their friends, family and insiders from the industry last night at a suburban studio.