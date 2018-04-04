 »   » షారుక్ చేతికి కమల్ హాసన్ సినిమా.. 18 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత రీమేక్

షారుక్ చేతికి కమల్ హాసన్ సినిమా.. 18 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత రీమేక్

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu

Related Articles

2000 సంవత్సరంలో విలక్షణ నటుడు కమల్ హాసన్ తెరకెక్కించిన హే రామ్ తమిళ, తెలుగు, హిందీ భాషల్లో రూపొందింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో కమల్ హాసన్‌ సాకేతరామన్ అయ్యంగార్‌గా, అతడి స్నేహితుడిగా అమ్జద్ అలీ ఖాన్ పాత్రలో షారుక్ ఖాన్ నటించాడు. దాదాపు 17 ఏళ్ల గ్యాప్ తర్వాత హే రామ్ చిత్రాన్ని షారుక్ ఖాన్ రీమేక్ చేసేందుకు సిద్ధమవుతున్నాడు. హే రామ్ హక్కులను షారుక్ సొంతం చేసుకొన్నాడని ఇటీవల కమల్ హాసన్ కూడా ధ్రువీకరించారు.

హే రామ్ సినిమాలో నటించినందుకు గాను షారుక్‌కు వాచీ బహుకరించాను. అప్పట్లో ఆయనకు ఇవ్వడానికి నా వద్ద అంతకు మించి ఏమీ లేదు. అదే గడియారం కంపెనీకి షారుక్ బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్‌గా వ్యవహరించడం చాలా సంతోషంగా ఉంది అని కమల్ తెలిపారు.

Shah Rukh Khan to remake Kamal Haasans Hey Ram

షారుక్ ఖాన్ ప్రస్తుతం ఆనంద్ ఎల్ రాయ్ రూపొందిస్తున్న జీరో చిత్రం చేస్తున్నాడు. ఇందులో మ‌రుగుజ్జుగా క‌నిపించ‌నున్నాడు బాలీవుడ్ బాద్షా. ప్రఖ్యాత హాలీవుడ్ డైరక్టర్ క్రిస్టోఫర్ నోలన్‌ను హే రామ్ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన డిజిటల్ ఫార్మాట్‌ను చూడమని క‌మ‌ల్ ఇటీవ‌ల‌ చెప్పిన సంగ‌తి తెలిసిందే. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని షారుక్; భరత్ షా సంయుక్తంగా రూపొందిస్తున్నారు.

English summary
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his Tamil film debut in legendary actor-director Kamal Haasan's 2000 historical fiction-political thriller film Hey Ram. The film starred Kamal Haasan in the titular role of Saketharaman Iyengar while Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of his friend Amjad Ali Khan.In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan acquired the Hindi remake rights of Hey Ram jointly produced by him and Bharat Shah.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 20:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 4, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers
 

తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu