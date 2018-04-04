 »   » షారుక్ చేతికి కమల్ హాసన్ సినిమా.. 18 ఏళ్ల తర్వాత రీమేక్

English summary

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his Tamil film debut in legendary actor-director Kamal Haasan's 2000 historical fiction-political thriller film Hey Ram. The film starred Kamal Haasan in the titular role of Saketharaman Iyengar while Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of his friend Amjad Ali Khan.In a recent interview, Kamal Haasan confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan acquired the Hindi remake rights of Hey Ram jointly produced by him and Bharat Shah.