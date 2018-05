 »   » అలా దారుణంగా హింసిస్తున్నావేంటి? హీరోయిన్ శిల్పా శెట్టి మీద విమర్శలు!

English summary

It looks like the Internet troll machine is up and running on Shilpa Shetty's latest video clip, where she is seen fishing in Maldives and had to drop the fish back in the waters as it was non edible. Little did Shilpa Shetty know that her innocent video would end up angering her followers as they comment things like "Feeling sad for the fish" and "Fish have a life too". One user went ahead and accused her of hypocrisy as she's a part of PeTA. The user commented.