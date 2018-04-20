 »   » రూమర్లు చెక్ పెట్టిన శృతిహాసన్.. కుర్ర హీరోతో కలిసి..

English summary

Shruti Hassan and Vidyut Jammwal have kick-started the shoot of their next untitled project on Friday. The news was shared by Taran Adarsh, an Indian film critic and a trade analyst, on his official Twitter page. He wrote, "Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan... Director Mahesh Manjrekar commences filming his new movie [gangster drama] in Mumbai today (20 April)...Produced by Vijay Galani and Pratik Galani".