 »   » రూమర్లు చెక్ పెట్టిన శృతిహాసన్.. కుర్ర హీరోతో కలిసి..

కొద్దికాలంగా ప్రేమ, పెళ్లి అంటూ రూమర్ల మధ్య నలిగిన శ‌ృతిహాసన్ ఎట్టకేలకూ ఓ సినిమాలో నటించేందుకు సిద్ధమైంది. ప్రస్తుతం దర్శక, నటుడు మహేష్ మంజ్రేకర్ రూపొందించే ఓ బాలీవుడ్‌లోని కుర్రహీరోతో విద్యుత్ జమ్వాల్ సరసన నటించేందుకు గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చింది. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ శుక్రవారం (ఏప్రిల్ 20)న ప్రారంభమైంది. మాఫియా డ్రామాగా ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రానికి విజయ్ గలానీ, ప్రతీక్ గలానీ నిర్మాతలుగా వ్యవహరిస్తున్నారు.

ఈ చిత్రానికి ముందు శృతిహాసన్ కాటమరాయుడులో కనిపించింది. హిందీ విషయానికి వస్తే బెహెన్ హోగీ తెరీ సినిమాలో నటించింది. తన తండ్రి కమల్ హాసన్ డైరెక్షన్‌లో రూపుదిద్దుకొంటున్న శెభాష్ నాయుడు చిత్రంలో శృతిహాసన్ నటించింది. ఈ చిత్ర షూటింగ్ కొన్ని కారణాల వల్ల వాయిదా పడింది.

Shruti Haasan in mahesh manjrekar movie

గతేడాదిగా శృతిహాసన్ సినిమాలకు దూరంగా ఉండటంతో తన ప్రియుడు మైఖేల్ కోర్సెల్‌తో వివాహం జరుగనున్నదనే వార్తలు ఊపందుకొన్నాయి. అయితే పెళ్లికి కాస్త సమయం ఉండటంతో ఆమె బాలీవుడ్ సినిమాకు పచ్చజెండా ఊపినట్టు సినీవర్గాలు పేర్కొంటున్నాయి.

శ్రుతిహసన్
English summary
Shruti Hassan and Vidyut Jammwal have kick-started the shoot of their next untitled project on Friday. The news was shared by Taran Adarsh, an Indian film critic and a trade analyst, on his official Twitter page. He wrote, "Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan... Director Mahesh Manjrekar commences filming his new movie [gangster drama] in Mumbai today (20 April)...Produced by Vijay Galani and Pratik Galani".
Story first published: Friday, April 20, 2018, 19:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 20, 2018
