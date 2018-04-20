 »   » రూమర్లు చెక్ పెట్టిన శృతిహాసన్.. కుర్ర హీరోతో కలిసి..

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
shruti haasan michael corsale mahesh manjrekar vidyut jamwal శృతిహాసన్ మైఖేల్ కోర్సలే మహేష్ మంజ్రేకర్ విద్యుత్ జమ్వాల్
English summary
Shruti Hassan and Vidyut Jammwal have kick-started the shoot of their next untitled project on Friday. The news was shared by Taran Adarsh, an Indian film critic and a trade analyst, on his official Twitter page. He wrote, "Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan... Director Mahesh Manjrekar commences filming his new movie [gangster drama] in Mumbai today (20 April)...Produced by Vijay Galani and Pratik Galani".
Story first published: Friday, April 20, 2018, 19:26 [IST]