 »   » జాహ్నవికి సారీ చెప్పిన సోనమ్ కపూర్.... పెళ్లి వేడుకలో ఆసక్తికర సంఘటన!

he much awaited wedding of the year is finally happening and we have been keeping you updated with the pictures from the 'mehendi' ceremony of Sonam Kapoor that took place at BKC in Mumbai. Of the many videos from inside the blockbuster mehendi, there's one of Janhvi and Sonam that's gone crazy viral and is doing the rounds on the Internet. From the inside moments on social media, it the mehendi ceremony, Sonam was made to wear chudha (red bangles traditionally worn by the bride) and kaleere (danglers attached to the chudhas) as is ritual. And in the video, Sonam can be seen trying to drop the kaleere on Janhvi's head. As per tradition, it is believed that next in line for wedding is the person on whose head the bride's kaleere falls.