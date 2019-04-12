English summary

The trailer of Student of the Year 2 is unveiled today. The film stars Tiger Shroff and the debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film helmed by Punit Malhotra is a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 directorial Student of the Year which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.