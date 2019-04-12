తెలుగు
    స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్‌గా కేక పెట్టించిన టైగర్ .. ఇద్దరు హీరోయిన్లతో రొమాన్స్

    ప్రముఖ దర్శకుడు కరణ్ జోహర్ దర్శకత్వంలో 2012లో విడుదలైన స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్‌గా స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ 2 విడుదలకు ముస్తాబవుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్‌ను మే 12న రిలీజ్ చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్‌ హీరోగా, అనన్య పాండే, తారా సుతారియా హీరోయిన్లుగా నటించనున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన పోస్టర్లు సినీ ప్రేక్షకుల్లో జోష్‌ను పెంచుతున్నాయి. సూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ సినిమా ద్వారా అలియాభట్, వరుణ్ ధావన్, సిద్ధార్థ మల్హోత్రా బాలీవుడ్‌కు పరిచయమైన సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

    Student of the Year 2 trailer unveiled

    స్టూడెంట్ ఆఫ్ ది ఇయర్ 2 సినిమా ట్రైలర్‌లో మూడు ప్రధాన పాత్రలను పరిచయం చేశారు. మరో ట్రైలర్‌ను విడుదల చేసి మిగితా నటీనటుల వివరాలను తెలియజేస్తారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో టైగర్ ష్రాఫ్ క్రేజీ స్టూడెంట్ పాత్రలో కనిపిస్తారు. అన్యన్య, తారాతో రొమాన్స్ కూడా చేస్తారు అనే విషయాన్ని బాలీవుడ్ పత్రికలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి. ట్రైలర్‌లో యూత్‌కు నచ్చిన క్రీడా అంశాలు విపరీతంగా ఉన్నాయి. యాక్షన్ సీన్లు చాలా కొత్తగా ఉన్నాయి.

    ఈచిత్రంలో ఆదిత్య సీల్, హలీవుడ్ నటుడు విల్ స్మిత్ కీలక పాత్రల్లో కనిపిస్తారు. ఈ చిత్రం 2019 మే 10న రిలీజ్ కానున్నది.

    English summary
    The trailer of Student of the Year 2 is unveiled today. The film stars Tiger Shroff and the debutantes Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film helmed by Punit Malhotra is a sequel to Karan Johar's 2012 directorial Student of the Year which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
