అమితాబ్- అమీర్ ఖాన్ ‘థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్’ కోసం 2 లక్షల కిలోల...

    ఇండియాలో సినిమా నిర్మాణ రంగంలో చాలా మార్పులు వస్తున్నాయి. బాహుబలి మూవీ తర్వాత ఫిల్మ్ మేకర్స్ ఆలోచన పూర్తిగా మారిపోయింది. సినిమా క్వాలిటీ ప్రపంచ స్థాయిని అందుకునేలా ఎంతటి ఖర్చు పెట్టడానికైనా వెనకాడటం లేదు నిర్మాతలు. మంచి క్వాలిటీతో సినిమా అందిస్తే మంచి అద్భుతమైన ఫలితాలు సాధించవచ్చనేది తేలిపోయింది.

    ప్రస్తుతం బాలీవుడ్లో ప్రముఖ స్టార్స్ అమీర్ ఖాన్, అమితాబ్ బచ్చన్ ప్రధాన పాత్రల్లో తెరకెక్కుతున్న 'థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్తాన్' సినిమా కోసం రెండు భారీ నౌకల సెట్స్ వేస్తున్నారు. ఈ సెట్స్‌కు సంబంధించి ఆసక్తికర విషయం వెలుగులోకి వచ్చింది. ఈ సెట్స్ బరువు సుమారు 2 లక్షల కిలోలు ఉంటుందట.

    యూరఫ్ తీరంలో సెట్స్

    యూరఫ్ తీరంలో సెట్స్

    సినిమా కథకు ఈ రెండు సెట్లు ఎంతో కీలకం కావడం వల్లనే భారీగా ఖర్చు పెట్టి మరీ ఇదంతా చేస్తున్నారట. ఈ సెట్స్ నిర్మాణంలో ఇంటర్నేషనల్ డిజైనర్స్, షిప్ మేకర్స్ తో సహా 1000 మంది సంవత్సరం పాటు కష్టపడ్డారట. యూరఫ్‌లోని మెల్టా అనే తీర ప్రాంతంలో ఈ సెట్స్ వేశారు.

    యశ్ రాజ్ ఫిలింస్

    యశ్ రాజ్ ఫిలింస్

    ఈ మూవీలో ఆమీర్‌ ఖాన్‌, అమితాబ్‌ బచ్చన్‌ తో పాటు కత్రినా కైఫ్‌, ఫాతిమా సనా షేక్‌ తదిరులు నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ యాక్షన్‌ అడ్వెంచరస్‌ చిత్రానికి ‘ధూమ్‌ 3' ఫేం విజయ్‌కృష్ణ ఆచార్య దర్శకుడు. ఇండియాలో టాప్ ఫిల్మ్ మేకింగ్ సంస్థ యష్‌రాజ్‌ ఫిలింస్‌ బేనర్లో ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందుతోంది.

    స్టోరీ ఏమిటంటే..

    స్టోరీ ఏమిటంటే..

    19వ శతాబ్దం తొలినాళ్లలో భారతదేశంలో దోపిడీ కార్యకలాపాలతో అప్పటి బ్రిటిష్‌ ప్రభుత్వానికి ముచ్చెమటలు పట్టించిన థగ్గుల కథతో ఈ చిత్రం తెరకెక్కుతోంది. 1839లో వచ్చిన ‘కన్ఫెషన్స్‌ ఆఫ్‌ ఎ థగ్‌' అనే నవల ఈ సినిమా కథకు మూలాధారం.

    సరికొత్త అనుభూతి

    సరికొత్త అనుభూతి

    ఈ సినిమా హాలీవుడ్ సినిమాల స్థాయిలో అద్భుతమైన విజువల్స్ ఎఫెక్ట్స్ ప్రేక్షకులకు కనువిందు చేస్తాయని తెలుస్తోంది. ఇండియన్ సినిమా చరిత్రలో ఇదో గొప్ప, భారీ సినిమా కాబోతోందని తెలుస్తోంది. ముఖ్యంగా షిప్స్‌పై చిత్రీకరించే యాక్షన్ సన్నివేశాలు ప్రేక్షకులు ఆశ్చర్యపోవడం ఖాయం అంటున్నారు. ఈ ఏడాది నవంబర్లో ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    English summary
    Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan, the makers constructed two massive ships weighing over two lakh kilos. A source revealed saying:Since sea and ships play an integral part in the plot, Aamir as well as Aditya Chopra were sure that they would go all out to present the biggest spectacle that Hindi cinema has ever witnessed. The film’s budgets are yet to be ascertained, but the cost for the two ships easily runs into several crores.
