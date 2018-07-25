 »   » అమితాబ్- అమీర్ ఖాన్ ‘థగ్స్ ఆఫ్ హిందూస్థాన్’ కోసం 2 లక్షల కిలోల...

English summary

Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan, the makers constructed two massive ships weighing over two lakh kilos. A source revealed saying:Since sea and ships play an integral part in the plot, Aamir as well as Aditya Chopra were sure that they would go all out to present the biggest spectacle that Hindi cinema has ever witnessed. The film’s budgets are yet to be ascertained, but the cost for the two ships easily runs into several crores.