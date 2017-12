English summary

Nani and Sai Pallavi starring MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) released yesterday and the film gets mixed reviews. As per the reports the movie collections at the box-office on its first day is around Rs 15 crores through out the word. Here is the AP and Telangana state collections of MCA movie. Akhil’s relaunch film ‘Hello’ secured positive from the word go. The film was aggressively promoted in the overseas and seems that it worked in favour of the team. It was released in 133 locations and collected over 1.87 lakh dollars.