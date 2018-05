 »   » చైనాలో బాహుబలి2 కలెక్షన్ల సునామీ.. బాక్సాఫీస్ షేక్.. తొలిరోజే రికార్డు బ్రేక్

English summary

Baahubali 2 is back at breaking record once again. The second part of SS Rajamouli’s war epic released in the Chinese market on May 4 and has already earned more than what the first part did in its entire run in the country. Movie trade expert Ramesh Bala tweeted on Friday, “#Baahubali2 has crossed the lifetime biz of #Baahubali ($1.18 Million) in #China.” According to Bollywood Life, the movie released in 7000 screens, more than Aamir Khan’s Dangal. It has already earned USD 1.2 million by the evening shows.