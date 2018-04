 »   » బాక్సాఫీసును శాసిస్తున్న సీఎం భరత్..... 2 రోజుల కలెక్షన్ రిపోర్ట్!

English summary

Mahesh Babu's latesh film Bharat Ane Nenu collected Rs 83 crore in first 2 days. The movie collected Rs 55.50 crore gross on the first day, Rs 28 crore on Secon day.Mahesh Babu's latesh film Bharat Ane Nenu collected Rs 83 crore in first 2 days. The movie collected Rs 55.50 crore gross on the first day, Rs 28 crore on Secon day.