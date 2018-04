English summary

Mahesh Babu's latest release Bharat Ane Nenu has set the box office on fire. The film, which was released on April 20, has so far earned about Rs 125 crore across the world. Bharat Ane Nenu is all set to become the highest grossing Telugu film in the US after Baahubali series. The film has raked in about USD 2.6 million (about Rs 17 crore).