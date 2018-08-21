తెలుగు
 »   » దూసుకెళుతున్న ‘గీత గోవిందం’... రూ. 100 కోట్లు రీచ్ అవుతుందా?

దూసుకెళుతున్న ‘గీత గోవిందం’... రూ. 100 కోట్లు రీచ్ అవుతుందా?

    విజయ్ దేవరకొండ, రష్మిక మందన్న హీరో హీరోయిన్లుగా పరశురాం దర్శకత్వంలో గీతాఆర్ట్స్ 2 పతాకంపై బన్నీ వాస్ నిర్మించిన 'గీత గోవిందం' అంచనాలకు మించిన వసూళ్లతో దూసుకెళుతోంది. ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్ రూ. 50 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో జాయినైన ఈ మూవీ సోమవారంతో రూ. 60 కోట్ల మార్కును అందుకుంది.

    Geetha Govindam 5 Days Box Office Collections Report

    గీతా ఆర్ట్స్ అధినేత అల్లు అరవింద్ మార్కెటింగ్ ప్లాన్స్ కూడా సినిమాకు బీభత్సమైన వసూళ్లు రావడానికి కారణం అయింది. రూ. 15 కోట్లకు థియేట్రికల్ రైట్స్ అమ్ముడైన ఈ మూవీ డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్లకు రెట్టింపు లాభాలు తెచ్చిపెడుతోంది.

    ఆరు రోజుల్లో ఈ మూవీ ప్రపంచ వ్యాప్తంగా రూ. 60 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలవ్వగా అందులో రూ. 35 కోట్ల మేర డిస్ట్రిబ్యూటర్ షేర్ వసూలైంది. ఇందులో 15 కోట్లు తమ పెట్టుబడి పోను దాదాపు రూ. 20 కోట్ల లాభం తమ ఖాతాలో వేసుకున్నారు.

    మరో వైపు ఈ చిత్రం యూఎస్ఏ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద కూడా దుమ్మురేపుతోంది. యూఎస్ఏ బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద ఈ మూవీ 1.5 మిలియన్‌ డాలర్ల వసూళ్లను అధిగమించి.. 2 మిలియన్‌ డాలర్ల వైపు పరుగులు తీస్తోందని ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్ట్ తరణ్‌ ఆదర్శ్‌ ట్వీట్‌ చేశారు.

    ప్రిమియర్ షోలతో కలిసి బుధ, గురువారాల్లో 731,490 డాలర్లు, శుక్రవారం 240,941 డాలర్లు, శనివారం 354,433 డాలర్లు, ఆదివారం 212,610 డాలర్లు మొత్తం 1,539,474 డాలర్లు (రూ.10.75 కోట్లు) వసూలు చేసిందని తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు.

    ఆరు రోజుల్లోనే రూ. 60 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసిన ఈ మూవీ.... ఫుల్ రన్‌లో రూ. 100 కోట్ల మార్కును అందుకుంటుందా? లేదా? అనే ఆసక్తికర చర్చ సాగుతోంది. ఒక వేళ విజయ్ దేవరకొండ మూవీ ఆ ఘనత సాధిస్తే సంచలనం అవ్వడం ఖాయం.

    English summary
    Geetha Govindam is unstoppable even on the weekdays as it made a brilliant collection at the worldwide box office on Monday too. The movie has gone on to cross Rs 60 crore mark in its six-day run. "Telugu film #GeethaGovindam emerges a SMASH HIT in USA... Crosses $ 1.5 mn in its extended opening weekend... Speeding towards $ 2 mn." Taran Adarsh tweeted.
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 21, 2018, 16:57 [IST]
