 »   » దూసుకెళుతున్న ‘గీత గోవిందం’... రూ. 100 కోట్లు రీచ్ అవుతుందా?

English summary

Geetha Govindam is unstoppable even on the weekdays as it made a brilliant collection at the worldwide box office on Monday too. The movie has gone on to cross Rs 60 crore mark in its six-day run. "Telugu film #GeethaGovindam emerges a SMASH HIT in USA... Crosses $ 1.5 mn in its extended opening weekend... Speeding towards $ 2 mn." Taran Adarsh tweeted.