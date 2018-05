Superstar @urstrulyMahesh 's #BharatAneNenu registers a new record in Tamil Nadu by grossing over Rs 4.2 Crs across TN and 1.6 Crs across the circles of Chennai alone which is a New Record for a Telugu film The film is inching towards Rs 200 crs mark with a super strong 3rd week. pic.twitter.com/MtvPfNos9n

English summary

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani's Bharat Ane Nenu has been creating a sensation at the box office. The film has took the overseas by heavy storm and even broke the records set by Rangasthalam. Mahesh Babu's much-awaited film Bharat Ane Nenu released a few weeks ago and ruling the box office with its huge collections. While the actor is enjoying his vacation in Europe, BAN has crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark. At present, the collections are about Rs 202 crore so far worldwide and still going strong in Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.