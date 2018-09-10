తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » రాజ్‌కుమార్‌రావు, శ్రద్దా కపూర్ కేక.. ఆకట్టుకొంటున్న స్త్రీ.. 100 కోట్లకు చేరువలో..

రాజ్‌కుమార్‌రావు, శ్రద్దా కపూర్ కేక.. ఆకట్టుకొంటున్న స్త్రీ.. 100 కోట్లకు చేరువలో..

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రాజ్‌కుమార్ రావు, శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ నటించిన స్త్రీ చిత్రం బాక్సాఫీస్ వద్ద దమ్మురేపుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం గత 10 రోజులుగా భారీ కలెక్షన్లను సాధిస్తూ రూ.10 కోట్లకు చేరువైంది. పదో రోజున కూడా ఈ చిత్రం 9.88 కోట్ల రూపాయలను సాధించడం విశేషం. మొత్తంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూ.82.29 కోట్ల వసూళ్లను సాధించడం ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలను షాక్ గురిచేస్తున్నది.

    అమర్ కౌశిక్ అనే తొలి చిత్ర దర్శకుడు స్త్రీ చిత్రానికి డైరెక్టర్‌గా వ్యవహరించారు. తెలుగువారైన రాజ్, డీకే ఈ సినిమాకు కథను అందించారు. నాలే బా అనే హారర్ కామెడీని స్ఫూర్తిగా తీసుకొని ఈ సినిమాను రూపొందించారు.

    Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film Stree towards 100 crores

    విలక్షణ నటుడు రాజ్‌కుమార్ రావు వికీ పాత్రలో లేడీస్ టైలర్‌గా కనిపించాడు. స్నేహితులు హెచ్చరించినా గానీ అజ్తాత వ్యక్తి శ్రద్ధాకపూర్ ప్రేమలో పడుతాడు. అలా ప్రేమలో పడిన లేడీస్ టైలర్‌కు ఎలాంటి కష్టాలు ఎదురయ్యాయనేది చిత్ర కథ.

    ఈ చిత్రంతోపాటు రిలీజైన యమ్లా పగ్లా దీవానా ఫిర్ సే చిత్రాన్ని వెనక్కు నెట్టింది. రానున్న రోజుల్లో ఇదే స్పందన వ్యక్తమైతే మరిన్ని వసూళ్లను భారీగా సాధించడానికి అవకాశం ఉందనే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నది. సినిమా కంటెంట్, రాజ్‌కుమార్ రావు, శ్రద్దా యాక్టింగ్ అద్భుతంగా ఉంది అని సోషల్ మీడియాలో ప్రశంసల వర్షం కురుస్తున్నాయి.

    English summary
    Horror comedy Stree earned Rs 82.29 crore in last 10days. The film has been performing well at the box-office, despite competition from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film has also benefited from strong word-of-mouth promotion.
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 15:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue