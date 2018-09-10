Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Horror comedy Stree earned Rs 82.29 crore in last 10days. The film has been performing well at the box-office, despite competition from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor film has also benefited from strong word-of-mouth promotion.
Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 15:38 [IST]