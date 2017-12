English summary

Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, recorded high advance bookings, but still has not managed to beat the record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion leads the way with Rs 37.5 crore, Tiger Zinda Hai with Rs 23. 50 crore, Dangal with Rs 18.84 crore, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Rs 15.73 crore.