The last time Salman Khan was seen as RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent Tiger, it was in Ek Tha Tiger, in 2012. The film smashed box office records to collect a whopping figure of Rs 32.93 crore on its opening day. The estimates for the second day box-office collection is Rs 38 crore. The film is clearly unstoppable and is all set to do roaring business and make up for the Bollywood losses this year. The film has soared internationally, and has made Rs 2.70 crore in UK.