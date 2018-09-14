తెలుగు
 »   » ప్రేక్షకులు యూటర్న్.. బాక్సాఫీస్ కలెక్షన్లు షాకింగ్‌

ప్రేక్షకులు యూటర్న్.. బాక్సాఫీస్ కలెక్షన్లు షాకింగ్‌

    వరుస సక్సెస్‌లతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న సమంత అక్కినేని నటించిన తాజా చిత్రం యూటర్న్. పవన్ కుమార్ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో ఆది పినిశెట్టి, రాహుల్ రవీంద్రన్ కీలక పాత్రలు పోషించారు.

    యూటర్న్ చిత్రం సినీ విమర్శకులను మెప్పించినా గానీ ప్రేక్షకులను పెద్దగా ఆకట్టుకోలేకపోయినట్టు కనిపిస్తుంది. తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఈ చిత్రం రూ.1.6 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూలు చేసినట్టు తెలిసింది. ఇక తమిళంలో కేవలం రూ.56 లక్షలతో సరిపెట్టుకొంది. వారాంతంలో ఈ చిత్రానికి ఆదరణ పెరిగే అవకాశం కనిపిస్తున్నది.


    అమెరికాలో మంగళవారం ప్రదర్శించిన ప్రీమియర్ల ద్వారా 10 వేల 360 డాలర్లు (7.3 లక్షలు) మాత్రమే వసూలు చేసింది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా చిత్రం రూ.1.10 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసినట్టు ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి. అయితే ఊహించినంతగా సినిమా కలెక్షన్లు లేకపోవడం సినీ వర్గాలను ఆశ్చర్యానికి గురిచేస్తున్నది.


    కన్నడలో ఘన విజయం సాధించిన యూటర్న్ ఆధారంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూపొందింది. కన్నడలో శ్రద్ధా శ్రీనాథ్ నటనకు ప్రేక్షకులు బ్రహ్మరధం పట్టారు.

    After Their marriage, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni will have a face-off this week at the box office. While Samantha will be seen in her film U Turn, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, Chaitanya's Shailaja Reddy Alludu is also releasing on the same day - September 13.
    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 18:27 [IST]
