తెలుగు
  • Search
 »   » రణబీర్ కెరీర్లో టాప్... వారంలో రూ. 200 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసిన ‘సంజు’

రణబీర్ కెరీర్లో టాప్... వారంలో రూ. 200 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసిన ‘సంజు’

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    రణబీర్ కపూర్ హీరోగా రాజ్ కుమార్ హిరానీ దర్శకత్వంలో సంజయ్ దత్ జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన బయోపిక్ 'సంజు' బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద అద్భుతమైన వసూళ్లు సాధిస్తోంది. గురువారంతో ఫస్ట్ వీక్ పూర్తి చేసుకున్న ఈ చిత్రం ఒక్క ఇండియాలోనే రూ. 200 కోట్ల మార్కును అధిగమించింది. రణబీర్ కపూర్ కెరీర్లో ఇంత భారీ మొత్తం వసూలు చేసిన తొలి చిత్రంగా నిలిచింది. ఫస్ట్ వీకెండ్‌లోనే రూ. 100 కోట్లకు చేరువైన ఈ చిత్రం.... వీక్ డేస్‌లో కూడా ప్రేక్షకుల తాకిడి తగ్గక పోవడంతో వసూళ్ల వరద పారుతోంది.

    ‘సంజు’కలెక్షన్ల సునామీ : బాహుబలి2, దంగల్ స్మాష్!
    తొలి వారం వసూళ్ల వివరాలు..

    తొలి వారం వసూళ్ల వివరాలు..

    ప్రముఖ సినీ వ్యాపార విశ్లేషకుడు తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ వెల్లడించిన వివరాల ప్రకారం.... ‘సంజు' మూవీ ఇండియాలో తొలి వారం రూ. 202.51 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది. తొలిరోజైన శుక్రవారం రూ. 34.75 కోట్లు, శనివారం 38.60 కోట్లు, ఆదివారం 46.71 కోట్లు, సోమవారం 25.35 కోట్లు, మంగలవారం 22.10 కోట్లు, బుధవారం 18.90 కోట్లు, గురువారం 16.10 కోట్లు రాబట్టింది.

    రణబీర్ కెరీర్లో తొలి రూ. 200 కోట్ల మూవీ

    రణబీర్ కెరీర్లో తొలి రూ. 200 కోట్ల మూవీ

    రణబీర్ కపూర్ కెరీర్లోనే రూ. 200 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసిన చిత్రంగా ‘సంజు' నిలిచింది. గతంలో రణబీర్ నటించిన ‘యే జవానీ హై దివానీ' చిత్రం రూ. 188.57 వసూలు చేయగా ‘సంజు' దాన్ని అధిగమించింది.

    కంటెంటే కింగ్ అని మరోసారి

    కంటెంటే కింగ్ అని మరోసారి

    సినిమాలో మంచి కంటెంట్ ఉంటే నాన్ హాలిడే సీజన్లో కూడా సినిమాలు భారీ వసూళ్లు సాధించగలవని ‘సంజు' మూవీతో మరోసారి రుజువైంది. సంజు కంటే ముందు విడుదలైన రాజి, సోను కె టిటు కి స్వీటీ చిత్రాలను కూడా ప్రేక్షకుల నుండి మంచి ఆదరణ లభించింది.

    బాలీవుడ్లో సరికొత్త రికార్డులు ఖాయం

    బాలీవుడ్లో సరికొత్త రికార్డులు ఖాయం

    వచ్చే వారం, ఆ తర్వాత వారం పెద్ద సినిమాలేవీ విడుదల కావడం లేదు. మరో వైపు సంజు సూపర్ డూపర్ బ్లాక్ బస్టర్ టాక్‌తో దూసుకెళుతోంది. కలెక్షన్ల జోరు చూస్తుంటే ఈ చిత్రం బాలీవుడ్లో సరికొత్త రికార్డులు క్రియేట్ చేయడం ఖాయంగా కనిపిస్తోంది.

    English summary
    Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt continues its golden run at the box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial film has not only been winning hearts of the audience but also minting moolah at the box office. Breaking records at the box office, Sanju emerged to be the highest opener of the year and has now entered the coveted 200 crore club.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [₹ 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 202.51 cr. India biz."
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue