 »   » రణబీర్ కెరీర్లో టాప్... వారంలో రూ. 200 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసిన ‘సంజు’

Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju based on the life story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt continues its golden run at the box office. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial film has not only been winning hearts of the audience but also minting moolah at the box office. Breaking records at the box office, Sanju emerged to be the highest opener of the year and has now entered the coveted 200 crore club.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT... Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [₹ 202.47 cr] in 7 days... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 202.51 cr. India biz."