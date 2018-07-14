తెలుగు
సంజు కలెక్షన్ల సునామీ.. రూ.500 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో..

    బాలీవుడ్‌లో వివాదాస్పద నటుడు సంజయ్ దత్ జీవిత కథ ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన సంజు చిత్రం కలెక్షన్ల సునామీని సృష్టిస్తున్నది. జూన్ 29న ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రం తొలి రోజు నుంచే వసూళ్లపరంగా మ్యాజిక్ చేస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా రికార్డు స్థాయి వసూళ్లను సాధించింది.

    రూ.500 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో సంజు

    రూ.500 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో సంజు

    సంజు చిత్రం కలెక్షన్లపరంగా దూసుకెళ్తున్నదని ప్రముఖ ట్రేడ్ అనలిస్టు తరణ్ ఆదర్ష్ ట్వీట్ చేశారు. ఈ చిత్రం రూ.500 కోట్ల క్లబ్‌లో చేరి మరింత వేగంగా దూసుకెళ్తున్నది అని ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కలెక్షన్లు

    ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా సంజు రూ.500.43 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. ఇండియాలో రూ.295.18 (378.43 కోట్ల గ్రాస్) నికర వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. ఓవర్సీస్‌లో ఈ చిత్రం 122 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ కలెక్షన్లను సొంతం చేసుకొన్నది. మొత్తంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూ.500.43 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది అని ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    రెండు వారాల్లో కలెక్షన్లు

    రెండు వారాల సంజు కలెక్షన్లు బ్రహ్మండంగా ఉన్నాయి అని తరణ్ ఆదర్శ్ పేర్కొన్నది. మొదటి వారం ఈ చిత్రం రూ.202.51 కోట్లు, రెండోవారం 92.67 కోట్లు వసూళు చేసింది. ఇండియాలో 295.18 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసి ఆల్ టైమ్ బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్‌గా నిలిచింది అని తరణ్ మరో ట్వీట్‌లో పేర్కొన్నారు.

    సంజుపై హిరానీ నిర్ణయం

    సంజుపై హిరానీ నిర్ణయం

    వాస్తవానికి సంజు చిత్రాన్ని రాజు హిరానీ తీయడానికి వెనుక ముందు ఆలోచించాడట. ఓ దశలో సంజు చిత్రాన్ని ఆపివేసి మున్నాభాయ్‌ చిత్రానికి సీక్వెల్‌గా రూపొందించాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకొన్నాడట. అయితే సన్నిహితుల ఒత్తిడి మేరకు సంజు చిత్రాన్ని మొదలుపెట్టాల్సి వచ్చింది అని రాజు హిరానీ పేర్కొన్నారు. సంజు చిత్రాన్ని పెద్ద మొత్తంలో ప్రేక్షకులు ఆదరించడంపై సంతోషంలో ఉన్నారు.

    English summary
    Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has now crossed Rs 250 crore-mark at the box office within 10 days of the release. According to a boxofficeindia report, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earned Rs 500-crore club. The Ranbir Kapoor film is still going strong at the box office and has brojen as many records as it has created.
