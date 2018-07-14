Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has now crossed Rs 250 crore-mark at the box office within 10 days of the release. According to a boxofficeindia report, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earned Rs 500-crore club. The Ranbir Kapoor film is still going strong at the box office and has brojen as many records as it has created.