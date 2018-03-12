English summary

The makers of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' are overjoyed with the spectacular success of the film. The Luv Ranjan directed romantic comedy which was a non-holiday release and has lesser known names in its cast, proved to be a successful affair at the box-office. According to noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Kartik Aaryan-Nushrat Bharucha-Sunny Singh starrer comedy film earned Rs 82.10 crore net by the end of its third weekend. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar's social drama 'Pad Man'.