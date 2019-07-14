తెలుగు
  • Search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb

    హృతిక్ రోషన్ మూవీ ‘సూపర్ 30’ కలెక్షన్స్ పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉందంటే?

    By
    |

    'కాబిల్' మూవీ తర్వాత దాదాపు రెండేళ్ల గ్యాప్ తీసుకున్న బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హృతిక్ రోషన్ ఎట్టకేలకు 'సూపర్ 30' సినిమాతో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చాడు. గణితశాస్త్ర బోధకుడు ఆనంద్ కుమార్ జీవితం ఆధారంగా తెరకెక్కిన ఈ చిత్రం జులై 12న విడుదలై బాక్సాఫీసు వద్ద డీసెంట్ ఓపెనింగ్స్ సాధించింది.

    తొలి రోజు ఈ మూవీ ఇండియా వ్యాప్తంగా రూ. 11.83 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసింది. తొలి ఆట నుంచే పాజిటివ్ టాక్ రావడంతో రెండో రోజైన శనివారం వసూళ్లు పుంజుకున్నాయి. ఫస్ట్ డేతో పోలిస్తే సెకండ్ డే కలెక్షన్స్ 50 శాతం పెరిగాయి. బాక్సాఫీస్ వర్గాల నుంచి అందుతున్న సమాచారం ప్రకారం రెండో రోజు రూ. 18 కోట్లు వసూలు చేసినట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

    Super 30 SECOND DAY Box Office Collection report

    ఈ చిత్రానికి వికాస్‌ బెహల్‌ దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. 'సూపర్‌ 30' కథ విషయానికొస్తే... ఆనంద్ కుమార్‌ 'సూపర్‌ 30' అనే ఐఐటీ ఇన్‌స్టిట్యూట్‌ను రన్ చేస్తూ ఏటా 30 మంది పేద విద్యార్థులకు శిక్షణ ఇచ్చి వారికి ఐఐటీలో సీటు దక్కేలా చేస్తున్నాడు. తన కెరీర్లో ఎంతో మంది పేదల ఐఐటి కల సాకారం చేసిన అతడి జీవితాన్నే సినిమాగా తీశారు.

    హృతిక్ రోషన్ అనగానే మనకు కండలు తిరిగిన శరీరం, సూపర్ మ్యాన్ లాంటి కటౌట్ గుర్తుకు వస్తుంది. అయితే ఇందులో ఆయన పూర్తి భిన్నమైన లుక్‌తో కనిపించబోతున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో మృణాల్‌ ఠాకూర్‌ హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది.

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    English summary
    Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Super 30' which is based on the true-story of real-life mathematician Anand Kumar, opened on a good note at the box office. The film minted Rs. 11.83 crore on its opening day. According to a report in Box Office India, Super 30 minted an estimated collection of about Rs 17-18 crore on its second day of release. Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this Hrithik Roshan starrer.
    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
     

    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue