హృతిక్ రోషన్ మూవీ ‘సూపర్ 30’ కలెక్షన్స్ పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉందంటే?

English summary

Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Super 30' which is based on the true-story of real-life mathematician Anand Kumar, opened on a good note at the box office. The film minted Rs. 11.83 crore on its opening day. According to a report in Box Office India, Super 30 minted an estimated collection of about Rs 17-18 crore on its second day of release. Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this Hrithik Roshan starrer.