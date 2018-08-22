English summary

Geetha Govindam is a Telugu movie starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. It is a romantic drama directed by Parasuram. Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu are the producers for this movie. This movie released on August 15, 2018. In this occassion. The film has successfully passed the Rs 50-crore mark in just a few days of its release. In its six-day theatrical run, the film has crossed over Rs 60 crore worldwide.