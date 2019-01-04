 »   » కేజీఎఫ్ వసూళ్ల సునామీ.. రూ.200 కోట్లకు చేరువలో..14 రోజుల్లో రికార్డులు బ్రేక్

Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
kgf yash simmba ranveer singh zero shah rukh khan box office collections కేజీఎఫ్ యష్ సింబా రణ్వీర్ సింగ్ జీరో షారుక్ ఖాన్ బాక్సాఫీస్ కలెక్షన్లు
English summary
Kannada star Yash's recently-released flick KGF has once again put South Indian cinema on the global map with its successful run at the box office. The film, which released on December 21, is having a successful run at the box office. According to the recent report, KGF has grossed Rs 175 crore worldwide in 14 days.
Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 21:30 [IST]