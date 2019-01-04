 »   » కేజీఎఫ్ వసూళ్ల సునామీ.. రూ.200 కోట్లకు చేరువలో..14 రోజుల్లో రికార్డులు బ్రేక్

తెలుగు
    కన్నడ రాకింగ్ స్టార్ యష్ నటించిన కేజీఎఫ్ చిత్రం ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా కలెక్షన్ల సునామీ సృష్టిస్తున్నది. మూడో వారంలోకి ప్రవేశించిన ఈ చిత్రం వసూళ్లు ఎక్కడా తగ్గకపోవడం ట్రేడ్ వర్గాల్లో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. ఈ చిత్రం మూడో వారంలో రూ.200 కోట్ల వైపు పరుగులు పెడుతుండటం గమనార్హం. గత 14 రోజుల కలెక్షన్లు ఇలా ఉన్నాయి...

    తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల్లో కేజీఎఫ్ చిత్ర కలెక్షన్ల హవా కొనసాగుతున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం తెలంగాణ, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌లో కలిపి ఇప్పటి వరకు రూ.15 కోట్ల వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. ఇంకా థియేటర్ల సంఖ్య పెంచుకొంటూ భారీ వసూళ్లను సాధిస్తున్నది. వచ్చేవారం ఎన్టీఆర్ బయోపిక్, వినయ విధేయరామ, పేట, ఎఫ్2 చిత్రాల రిలీజ్ వరకు ఈ సినిమా వసూళ్లుకు ఢోకా లేదనే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నది.

    డబ్బింగ్ చిత్రంగా విడుదలైన కేజీఎఫ్ చిత్రం నైజాంలో రూ.3.95 కోట్లు సాధించింది. సీడెడ్‌లో రూ.1.80 కోట్లు, వైజాగ్‌లో రూ.1.07 కోట్లు, పశ్చిమ గోదావరిలో 54 లక్షలు, తూర్పులో 45 లక్షలు, కృష్ణాలో 82 లక్షలు, గుంటూరులో 71 లక్షలు, నెల్లూరులో 21 లక్షలు వసూలు చేసింది.

    ఇక కర్ణాటకలో ఈ చిత్రం రికార్డు కలెక్షన్లు సాధిస్తున్నది. ఈ చిత్రం ఇప్పటికే రూ.100 కోట్లకుపైగా వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. అయినా కలెక్షన్లను రాబట్టడంలో ఎలాంటి తగ్గుముఖం పట్టకపోవడం యష్ స్టామినాకు అద్దం పడుతున్నది.

    ఒక ఓవర్సీస్‌లో కేజీఎఫ్ చిత్రం సుమారు రూ.60 కోట్ల వసూలు చేసింది. యూఎస్ మార్కెట్‌లో ఒక మిలియన్ డాలర్ల క్లబ్‌ వైపు దూసుకెళ్తున్నది. ప్రపంచవ్యాప్తంగా ఈ చిత్రం రూ.175 కోట్ల గ్రాస్ వసూళ్లను సాధించింది. ప్రశాంత్ నీల్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందిన ఈ చిత్రంలో యష్ సరసన శ్రీనిధి శెట్టి హీరోయిన్‌గా నటించింది.

    English summary
    Kannada star Yash's recently-released flick KGF has once again put South Indian cinema on the global map with its successful run at the box office. The film, which released on December 21, is having a successful run at the box office. According to the recent report, KGF has grossed Rs 175 crore worldwide in 14 days.
    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 21:30 [IST]
