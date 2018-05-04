 »   » అల్లు అర్జున్ కొత్త సినిమా న్యూస్.. రంగంలోకి సక్సెస్ ఫుల్ నిర్మాత, దర్శకులు!

అల్లు అర్జున్ కొత్త సినిమా న్యూస్.. రంగంలోకి సక్సెస్ ఫుల్ నిర్మాత, దర్శకులు!

స్టైలిష్ స్టార్ అల్లు అర్జున్ వరుస సినిమాలతో దూసుకెళ్తున్నారు. తాజాగా ఆయన నటించిన నా పేరు సూర్య, నా ఇల్లు ఇండియా శుక్రవారం (మే 4న) ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు వచ్చింది. రిలీజ్‌కు ముందే పాజిటివ్ టాక్‌ను సొంతం చేసుకొన్న ఈ చిత్రానికి దర్శకుడిగా వక్కంతం వంశీ వ్యవహరించారు. ఈ చిత్రం తర్వాత బన్నీ చేసే సినిమా ఏంటనే ప్రశ్న చర్చానీయాంశమైంది. అయితే సినీ వర్గాల్లో పేర్కొంటున్న ప్రకారం.. వరుస బ్లాక్‌బస్టర్లతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న కొరటాల శివతో సినిమా చేయనున్నట్టు తెలిసింది.

సక్సెస్ జోష్‌లో కొరటాల శివ

సక్సెస్ జోష్‌లో కొరటాల శివ

భరత్ అనే నేను సక్సెస్‌తో కొరటాల శివ మంచి జోష్ మీద ఉన్నారు. అంతకు ఆయన తీసిన జనతా గ్యారేజ్, శ్రీమంతుడు, మిర్చి చిత్రాలు అగ్రస్ఠానానికి చేర్చాయి. ప్రస్తుతం తన తదుపరి చిత్రంపై దృష్టిపెట్టాడు.

వరుస హిట్లతో అల్లు అర్జున్

వరుస హిట్లతో అల్లు అర్జున్

ఇక అల్లు అర్జున్ విషయానికి వస్తే, సరైనోడు, దువ్వాడ జగన్నాథంతో మంచి ఊపు మీద ఉన్నాడు. తన గత చిత్రాలతో మంచి కలెక్షన్లను సాధించాడు. తాజాగా విడుదలైన నా పేరు సూర్య చిత్రం మంచి ఓపెనింగ్స్ సాధిస్తున్నట్టు ట్రేడ్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడిస్తున్నాయి.

కొరటాల శివతో అల్లు అర్జున్

కొరటాల శివతో అల్లు అర్జున్

ఇలా భారీ సక్సెస్‌లతో దూసుకెళ్తున్న అల్లు, అర్జున్, కొరటాల శివ జత కడతున్నట్టు ఫిలింనగర్‌లో ఓ వార్త చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నది. అయితే రెండు క్యాంపుల నుంచి అధికారికంగా ఎలాంటి క్లారిఫికేషన్ రాలేదు.

నిర్మాతగా కేఎల్ నారాయణ

నిర్మాతగా కేఎల్ నారాయణ

అయితే, అల్లు అర్జున్, కొరటాల శివ కాంబోలో వచ్చే చిత్రాన్ని ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత కేఎల్ నారాయణ రూపొందిస్తున్నట్టు సమాచారం. ఈ చిత్రాన్ని దుర్గా ఆర్ట్ బ్యానర్‌పై నిర్మించాలని ఆయన ప్లాన్ చేస్తున్నట్టు తెలిసింది. గత కొద్దికాలంగా కేఎల్ నారాయణ సినీ నిర్మాణానికి దూరంగా ఉంటున్న సంగతి తెలిసిందే.

English summary
Allu Arjun's latest movie is Naa Peru Siva. This movie released on May 4th. Now he is getting ready with next project. As per Reports, Stylish star is going to work with Bharat Ane Nenu director Koratala Siva. Next project under Durga Arts Banner and KL Narayana Rao is to produce for this flick after a long time.
Story first published: Friday, May 4, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
