 »   » రంగస్థలంలో అనసూయ పాత్ర లీక్.. ఎలాంటి రోల్ అంటే..

English summary

Rangasthalam 1985 is an upcoming Indian Telugu period drama directed by Sukumar and starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in the lead of roles. The movie will see Ram Charan play a villager and is an action thriller story set in the country side. The movie was launched by Chiranjeevi in February and commenced shooting in April 2017. In this occassion Anchor Anasuya roled leaked in media.