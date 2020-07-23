తెలుగు
      ప్రభాస్ పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీ.. అంచనాల డోస్ పెంచుతున్న మరో గాసిప్

      రెబల్ స్టార్ ప్రభాస్ ఇప్పుడు పాన్ ఇండియా స్టార్ అయిపోయాడు. ఇక నుంచి ఆయన సినిమాలు నేషనల్ వైడ్ గా అన్ని భాషల ప్రేక్షకుల దగ్గరకు వెళ్లనున్నట్లు ఒక క్లారిటీ వచ్చేసింది. సినిమా సినిమాకు తన క్రేజ్ పెరిగేలా ప్రభాస్ ఎంచుకుంటున్న కథలు కూడా అలానే ఉంటున్నాయి. బాహుబలి అనంతరం సాహో సినిమా అనుకున్నంతగా సక్సెస్ కాకపోయినప్పటికి ఆ సినిమా ఓపెనింగ్స్ తోనే ప్రభాస్ స్టామినాను గుర్తు చేసింది.

      ఇక నెక్స్ట్ ప్రభాస్ రాధే శ్యామ్ తో రానున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. పూజా హగ్డే హీరోయిన్ గా నటిస్తున్న ఆ సినిమా కోసం యూవీ క్రియేషన్స్ భారీ స్థాయిలో ఖర్చు చేస్తోంది. ఇక నాగ్ అశ్విన్ దర్శకత్వంలో తెరకెక్కుతున్న సినిమాపై కూడా బాహుబలి రేంజ్ లో అంచనాలు క్రియేట్ అయ్యేలా ఉన్నాయనిపిస్తోంది. దర్శకుడు ఏకంగా దీపిక పదుకొనె లాంటి స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ ని ఒప్పించాడు అంటే సినిమా ఏ రేంజ్ లో ఉంటుందో అర్థం చెసుకోవచ్చు.

      Another shocking gossip on prabhas nag ashwin film

      ఇక సినిమాలో మూడవ ప్రపంచ యుద్ధం ఎపిసోడ్స్ ని క్రియేట్ చేయబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. మొదట దర్శకుడు సైన్స్ ఫిక్షన్ అనే క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చిన విషయం తెలిసిందే. అనంతరం రాజులకు సంబంధించిన కథ కూడా ఉంటుందని అంటూ రూమర్స్ కూడా వచ్చాయి. మొత్తంగా దర్శకుడు నాగ్ అశ్విన్ ఫ్యూచర్, పాస్ట్ అనే కాన్సెప్ట్ లో కథను టైమ్ ట్రావెలింగ్ జానర్ లో సెట్ చేసుకున్నాడని డౌట్ వస్తోంది. ఇక ఈ విషయంలో క్లారిటీ రావాలి అంటే సినిమా ఫస్ట్ లుక్ వచ్చే వరకు వెయిట్ చేయాల్సిందే.

      Prabhas' 21st project is being produced in Vyjayanthi Movies under the direction of Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. However, there are many types of rumors on the budget of this film. Pan India cinema is therefore likely to cost up to Rs 500 crore. There are reports that producer is planning the film in high range rather than RRR with confidence in the director.
      Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 15:18 [IST]
