ప్రభాస్ పాన్ ఇండియా మూవీ.. అంచనాల డోస్ పెంచుతున్న మరో గాసిప్

English summary
Prabhas' 21st project is being produced in Vyjayanthi Movies under the direction of Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. However, there are many types of rumors on the budget of this film. Pan India cinema is therefore likely to cost up to Rs 500 crore. There are reports that producer is planning the film in high range rather than RRR with confidence in the director.
Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 15:18 [IST]