English summary

Producer C. Kalyan lost nearly Rs 15 crore from the recently released film Inttelligent. “Balakrishna and C. Kalyan became good friends after Jai Simha and after the star heard about the Intelligent huge losses, he agreed to do a film for the C. Kalyan to recover. V.V. Vinayak, who directed Inttelligent may direct Balakrishna if the actor agrees,” says a source.