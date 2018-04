 »   »  వర్మ బలిపశువుగా మారాడా? కావాలనే శ్రీరెడ్డి వివాదంలోకి?.. ఎవరికోసం చేశాడంటే..

The trio who helped TDP bosses to get my mother abused in public pic.twitter.com/4XHEezvAcy

Another member of the Dream Team “Open heart RK “, who openly got my mother abused in public got mileage and TRP also.. pic.twitter.com/pNEoeMr5l7

English summary

Director Ram Gopal Varma pokes his head into Srireddy Issue. He apologises to Pawan Kalyan regarding who abuses mother had to get abused for their TRPs and political benefits. Report suggest that unnecessoritly Varma entered into this issues.