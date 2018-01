 »   » తల్లి కావడానికి అన్ని కోట్లా?.. షాకిచ్చిన కాజల్.. అదే చివరి సినిమానట..

English summary

Kajal Aggarwal has given shocking statement that she is going to say good bye to Film career. Now She is doing 'Paris Paris' and 'Awe'. Director Teja approached Kajal to do the female lead role in 'Aata Nade Veta Nade'. Kajal already refused to sign but huge remuneration of Rs.4 Crores, she has agreed to do the role. She is going to appear as mom for 5-Year-Old Kid in the movie.