ఆ డైరెక్టర్ ఆఫర్ తిరస్కరించిన ఉప్పెన భామ.. అదే కారణమా?

English summary

After the release of Uppena, actress Krithi Shetty has become the most sought actresses in Tollywood and currently, she has two projects in the pipeline. The latest update is that Krithi said no to star opposite Abhiram Daggubati in his debut film in Teja’s direction. As per a source, the makers of the film approached the actress to romance the young actor, but she denied their request politely.