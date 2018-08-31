తెలుగు
 »   » మళ్లీ ఆ పాత్రలో మోహన్‌బాబు.. సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ చిత్రంలో డైలాగ్ కింగ్!

మళ్లీ ఆ పాత్రలో మోహన్‌బాబు.. సూపర్‌స్టార్‌ చిత్రంలో డైలాగ్ కింగ్!

    డైలాగ్ కింగ్ మోహన్‌బాబు విలక్షణ నటనకు పెట్టింది పేరు. అది హీరో పాత్రనా లేదా విలన్ పాత్రనా అనే తేడా లేకుండా తెరపైన దుమ్ము రేపడంలో దిట్ట. ఆయన విలన్‌గానే సినీ పరిశ్రమకు పరిచయయ్యారు. ఆ తర్వాత కేటుగాడు చిత్రంతో నెగిటివ్ హీరో పాత్రతో ప్రేక్షకులను ఆలరించాడు. ఆ తర్వాత మెల్ల మెల్లగా విభిన్నమైన పాత్రలతో హీరోగా ఇండస్ట్రీని ఊపేశారు. ప్రస్తుతం అడపదడపా ఆయన వయసుకు తగిన పాత్రలు వేస్తున్న మోహన్‌బాబు ప్రస్తుతం మళ్లీ విలన్‌గా కనిపించబోతున్నారనే వార్త విస్తృత ప్రచారంలో ఉంది. వివరాల్లోకి వెళితే.

    తమిళంలో విలన్‌గా మోహన్‌బాబు

    తమిళంలో విలన్‌గా మోహన్‌బాబు

    ఇటీవల కాలంలో మోహన్‌బాబు సెలక్టివ్‌గా సినిమాలు చేస్తున్నారు. ఆయన నటించిన గాయత్రి చిత్రానికి ప్రేక్షకుల నుంచి మంచి రెస్పాన్స్ వచ్చింది. ప్రస్తుతం సూర్య నటించే ఓ తమిళ చిత్రంలో విలన్‌గా నటించడానికి సమ్మతం తెలిపినట్టు సమాచారం.

    సూర్య కోరిక మేరకు

    సూర్య కోరిక మేరకు

    ప్రస్తుతం రెండు, మూడు ప్రాజెక్టులతో సూర్య బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ఆ చిత్రాల తర్వాత గురు ఫేం దర్శకురాలు సుధా కొంగర రూపొందించే ప్రాజెక్టులో నటించనున్నారు. ఉద్వేగ భరితమైన కథాంశంతో రూపొందించే చిత్రంలో నటించాలని నిర్మాతలు మోహన్‌బాబును సంప్రదించారని తెలిసింది.

    స్వయంగా హీరో సూర్య మాట్లాడి

    స్వయంగా హీరో సూర్య మాట్లాడి

    కథ డిమాండ్ మేరకు మోహన్‌బాబు అయితే కరెక్ట్‌గా సరిపోతారని భావించిన నిర్మాతలు మోహన్‌బాబుతో జరిపిన చర్చలు కొలిక్కి రావడం జరిగిందట. స్వయంగా సూర్య మాట్లాడి మోహన్‌బాబును కన్విన్స్ చేశారని తెలిసింది. ఈ చిత్రంలో విలన్ పాత్ర చాలా ఇంటెన్సివ్‌గా ఉంటుందనేది చిత్ర యూనిట్ వర్గాలు వెల్లడించాయి.

    మోహన్‌బాబు విలన్‌గా చేయడం వల్ల

    మోహన్‌బాబు విలన్‌గా చేయడం వల్ల

    మోహన్‌బాబు విలన్‌గా చేయడం వలన రెండు లాభాలుంటాయనే వాదన వినిపిస్తున్నది. ఒకటి సినిమాకు ఓ రేంజ్ రావడం, రెండోది తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాలతోపాటు తమిళనాడులో కూడా బిజినెస్ అయ్యేందుకు అవకాశం ఉంటుంది.

    సూర్య చిత్రాలు ఇవే

    సూర్య చిత్రాలు ఇవే

    సెల్వరాఘవన్ దర్శకత్వంలో హీరో సూర్య ఎన్‌జీకే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో రకుల్ ప్రీత్ సింగ్, సాయి పల్లవి హీరోయిన్లుగా నటిస్తున్నారు. ఎన్‌జీకేతోపాటు కేవీ ఆనంద్ దర్శకత్వంలో రూపొందుతున్న మరో చిత్రంలో కూడా సూర్య నటిస్తున్నారు. ఈ చిత్రంలో మలయాళ సూపర్‌స్టార్ మోహన్ లాల్ ఓ కీలక పాత్రను పోషిస్తున్నారు. గతనెల లండన్‌లో సూర్య, మోహన్‌లాల్ మధ్య కీలక సన్నివేశాలను చిత్రీకరించారు.

    English summary
    Tamil top star Suriya Sivakumar will collaborate with Guru director Sudha Kongara soon after completing his current projects. Reports suggest that Tollywood veteran actor Mohan Babu may be seen playing the villain in the yet untitled film. Apparently, Suriya personally spoke with Mohan Babu and convinced him for the role in the film, reports reveal.
    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 19:39 [IST]
