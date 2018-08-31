Subscribe to Filmibeat Telugu
English summary
Tamil top star Suriya Sivakumar will collaborate with Guru director Sudha Kongara soon after completing his current projects. Reports suggest that Tollywood veteran actor Mohan Babu may be seen playing the villain in the yet untitled film. Apparently, Suriya personally spoke with Mohan Babu and convinced him for the role in the film, reports reveal.
Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 19:39 [IST]