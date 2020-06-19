మళ్ళీ అదే స్టైల్ ఫాలో అవుతున్న కింగ్ న్నాగార్జున.. రా ఏజెంట్?

English summary

Akkineni nagarjuna risk schedule for wild dog movie, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju, a spin-off to 2016 Sankranthi blockbuster, Soggade Chinni Nayana, has been in the news for a long time. A few days back, news came out that the film will go on floors in the month of August and that the team is aiming for a December release.