      మళ్ళీ అదే స్టైల్ ఫాలో అవుతున్న కింగ్ న్నాగార్జున.. రా ఏజెంట్?

      టాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్రీలో వయసు పెరుగుతున్న కొద్దీ ఒకే స్టైల్ లో కనిపించే నటుడు కింగ్ నాగార్జున. నవ మన్మథుడు అనే ట్యాగ్ ని సొంతం చేసుకున్న నాగార్జున వెండితెరకు గ్యాప్ ఇచ్చి చాలా కాలమవుతోంది. జయపజయలతో సంబంధం లేకుండా సినిమాలు చేస్తున్న నాగార్జున నెక్స్ట్ ప్రయోగాత్మక సినిమాలతో రాబోతున్నాడు.

      ప్రస్తుతం వైల్డ్ డాగ్ అనే సినిమా చేస్తున్న విషయం తెలిసిందే. ఆ సినిమా సెక్యూరిటీ ఆఫీసర్ గా నటిస్తున్నాడు. ఇక ఆ తరువాత సోగ్గాడే చిన్న నాయనా సినిమాకు సీక్వెల్ సిద్ధం చేస్తాడేమో అనుకుంటే ఆ సినిమాను ఇప్పట్లో స్టార్ట్ చేసే అవకాశం లేదని తెలుస్తోంది. ఎందుకంటే అంతకంటే ముందే నాగార్జున మరో థ్రిల్లర్ ఇన్వెస్టిగేషన్ టైప్ లో సినిమా చేయనున్నాడట.

      Nagarjuna another interesting movie with garudavega director

      గరుడవేగ దర్శకుడు ప్రవీణ్ సత్తారు చెప్పిన కొత్త కథకు ఇప్పటికే గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చిన నాగార్జున మరికొన్ని రోజుల్లో ఆ ప్రాజెక్ట్ ను కూడా సెట్స్ పైకి తీసుకురాబోతున్నాడు. ఆ సినిమాలో నాగార్జున ఒక RAW ఎజెంట్ గా నటించబోతున్నాడు. ప్రస్తుతం ఆ సినిమాకు సంబంధించిన పీ ప్రొడక్షన్ పనులు కూడా తుది దశకు చేరుకున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది.

      Akkineni nagarjuna risk schedule for wild dog movie, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju, a spin-off to 2016 Sankranthi blockbuster, Soggade Chinni Nayana, has been in the news for a long time. A few days back, news came out that the film will go on floors in the month of August and that the team is aiming for a December release.
      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 10:31 [IST]
