 »   » అందరికీ ‘ఆఫీసర్’ శఠగోపం.. భారీగా దండుకొన్న రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ!

King Nagarjuna and sensational director Ram Gopal Varma's cop drama 'Officer' amassed huge buzz with the successful combination of path-breaking film like 'Shiva' teaming after a long time. The action packed first teaser released couple of days back has raised the expectations further. Nagarjuna's fiery looks as a foolhardy cop has created an impact. Second teaser of 'Officer' will be out Tomorrow at 6PM. Myra sareen is the female lead of this film produced by Sudheer Chandra and Ram Gopal Varma under the banner, 'Company'. Ajay and Sayaji Shinde will be seen in key roles. This movie get dissater talk, eventhough Varma gains huge money.