అందరికీ ‘ఆఫీసర్’ శఠగోపం.. భారీగా దండుకొన్న రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ!

    శివ చిత్రం అక్కినేని నాగార్జున, రాంగోపాల్ వర్మకు ఎంత క్రేజ్ తెచ్చిందో.. ఆఫీసర్ చిత్రం అంత చెడ్డపేరు తెచ్చింది. ఆ ఇద్దరి కెరీర్‌లోనే అతి దారుణమైన ఫ్లాప్‌గా ఆఫీసర్ నిలిచింది. మొదటి రోజే థియేటర్లు వెలవెలపోయాయి. ఇక వీకెండ్ సంగతి చెప్పనక్కర్లేదు. వర్మ, నాగ్ కాంబినేషన్‌లో వచ్చిన ఈ చిత్రంపై సినీవర్గాల్లో దారుణమైన చర్చ జరుగుతున్నది.

    నాసిరకంగా సీన్లు

    నాసిరకంగా సీన్లు

    ఆఫీసర్ చిత్ర విషయానికి వస్తే కథ, కథనాల గురించి ఎంత తక్కువ మాట్లాడుకుంటే అంత మంచిది. ఇక సన్నివేశాల గురించి మాట్లాడుకుంటే టెలివిజన్ సీరియల్స్‌లో కూడా అంత నాసిరకంగా కనిపించవు. బూటు సీన్లు, టమాటా సీన్లు, కారు టైర్ల కింద నుంచి తీసిన సన్నివేశాలు మంచి కామెడీని పండిస్తున్నాయి.

    భారీగా బిజినెస్

    భారీగా బిజినెస్

    ఇవన్నీ పక్కన పడితే వర్మ మంచి బిజినెస్‌మ్యాన్. సినిమాను ఎలా మార్కెట్‌ చేసుకోవాలనే విషయం వర్మకు తెలిసినంతగా మరొకరికి తెలియదు. డిస్టిబ్యూటర్లు సూసైడ్ చేసుకోవడానికి సిద్దపడుతున్నారనే వార్తల ఓ వైపు వస్తుంటే.. మరో వైపు రాంగోపాల్ వర్మ దండిగా డబ్బులు సంపాదించారనే మాట వినిపిస్తున్నది.

    సూపర్‌గా లాభాలు

    సూపర్‌గా లాభాలు

    ఆఫీసర్ సినిమా బిజినెస్‌తో రాంగోపాల్ వర్మకు, కో ప్రొడ్యూసర్‌కు సుమారు రూ.10 కోట్ల లాభం వచ్చినట్టు సమాచారం. నైజాం, ఆంధ్ర, సీడెడ్ కలిపి మొత్తం రూ.6 కోట్లు బిజినెస్ జరిగిందని తెలిసింది. డిజిటల్, శాటిలైట్ ద్వారా మొత్తం 12 కోట్లు వచ్చినట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది.

    నాగ్‌కు హ్యాండిచ్చిన వర్మ

    నాగ్‌కు హ్యాండిచ్చిన వర్మ

    ఆఫీసర్ సినిమాలో నటించినందుకు ముందస్తు ఒప్పందం ప్రకారం నాగార్జునకు రూ.5 కోట్ల రెమ్యునరేషన్ ఇవ్వాల్సింది. అయితే సినిమా పరిస్థితి చూసిన తర్వాత కేవలం మూడు కోట్లు ఇచ్చి చేతులు దులుపుకొన్నట్టు తెలుస్తున్నది. దాంతో వర్మ, సహా నిర్మాతకు కలిపి దాదాపు రూ.10 కోట్ల లాభం వచ్చినట్టు ఇండస్ట్రీ వర్గాల సమాచారం.

    King Nagarjuna and sensational director Ram Gopal Varma's cop drama 'Officer' amassed huge buzz with the successful combination of path-breaking film like 'Shiva' teaming after a long time. The action packed first teaser released couple of days back has raised the expectations further. Nagarjuna's fiery looks as a foolhardy cop has created an impact. Second teaser of 'Officer' will be out Tomorrow at 6PM. Myra sareen is the female lead of this film produced by Sudheer Chandra and Ram Gopal Varma under the banner, 'Company'. Ajay and Sayaji Shinde will be seen in key roles. This movie get dissater talk, eventhough Varma gains huge money.
    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 19:13 [IST]
