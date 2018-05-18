 »   » స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్‌కు ప్రభాస్ రెండోసారి షాక్.. దిమ్మతిరిగేలా పంచ్!

స్టార్ డైరెక్టర్‌కు ప్రభాస్ రెండోసారి షాక్.. దిమ్మతిరిగేలా పంచ్!

బాహుబలి తర్వాత ప్రభాస్ పేరు దేశవ్యాప్తంగా మారు మోగింది. జాతీయస్థాయిలో యంగ రెబల్‌స్టార్‌కు ప్రేక్షకుల్లో మంచి క్రేజ్ వచ్చింది. దాంతో చాలా మంది బాలీవుడ్ నిర్మాతలు ప్రభాస్‌తో సినిమాలు రూపొందించాలని క్యూ కట్టినట్టు వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. ఆ నిర్మాతల జాబితాలో నిర్మాత, దర్శకుడు కరణ్ జోహార్ ఒకరు. బాహుబలి తర్వాత ప్రభాస్‌తో సినిమా చేయాలని తెగ ప్రయత్నించారు. కానీ అది వర్కవుట్ కాలేదు.. అందుకు కారణాలు ఇవేనని చెప్పుకొంటారు.

కరణ్‌ జోహార్‌కు షాక్

బాహుబలి హిందీ వెర్షన్‌ను కరణ్ జోహార్ పంపిణీ చేశారు. దాంతో బాహుబలి టీం, ప్రభాస్‌తో మంచి రిలేషన్స్ ఏర్పడ్డాయి. ఆ క్రమంలో ప్రభాస్‌తో ఓ ప్రాజెక్ట్‌కు కరణ్ రూపకల్పన చేశాడు. కానీ అత్యథిక పారితోషికాన్ని డిమాండ్ చేయడంతో కరణ్ కంగుతిన్నాడు.

ప్రభాస్ రెమ్యునరేషన్

ప్రభాస్ డిమాండ్ చేసిన రెమ్యునరేషన్ జాతీయ మీడియాలో చర్చనీయాంశమైంది. సల్మాన్ కూడా అంత రెమ్యునరేషన్ అడగడం లేదనే వార్తలు వచ్చాయి. ఆ క్రమంలో ప్రభాస్, కరణ్ సినిమా అటకెక్కింది.

మరోసారి కరణ్‌కు భంగపాటు

అయితే ఇటీవల ప్రభాస్‌తో కరణ్ జోహర్ సంప్రదింపులు జరిపారట. ఆ ప్రాజెక్ట్ విషయాన్ని యంగ్ రెబల్‌స్టార్ చర్చించారట. కానీ వారి మధ్య అదే సీన్ రిపీట్ అయిందట. హిందీ సినిమా కోసం భారీ మొత్తంలో పారితోషికాన్ని డిమాండ్ చేయడంతో కరణ్ జోహర్‌కు భంగపాటు తప్పలేదట.

సాహో షూటింగ్‌లో బిజీగా

ప్రస్తుతం ప్రభాస్ సాహో చిత్రం షూటింగ్‌లో బిజీగా ఉన్నారు. ప్రస్తుతం దుబాయ్‌లో యాక్షన్ సీన్లను భారీ వ్యయంతో చిత్రీకరిస్తున్నారు. అలాగే నిర్మాత రాధాకృష్ణ చిత్రానికి గ్రీన్ సిగ్నల్ ఇచ్చారు. వచ్చే ఏడాది సాహో చిత్రం రిలీజ్ అయ్యే అవకాశం ఉంది.

English summary
After Baahubali, Young Rebel Star Prabhas become national figure. Prabhas got huge craze in national level. In that occassion, He was hot choice for the Bollywood film makers. Karan Johar tried to make a film with him. Prabhas big remunaration makes upset Karan Johar. Recently Karan had tried to offer a project to Prabhas. But Prabhas was very strong about his remunarations.
