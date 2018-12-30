 »   » ట్రైలర్ హాట్ టాపిక్: సోనమ్, రెజీనా మధ్య ఎఫైర్?, స్వలింగ సంపర్కులకు మద్దతుగా...

English summary

Regina playing Sonam Kapoor’s love interest in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer has earned a big thumbs up from all her fans. Through subtle hints, it is revealed that while her family is hunting for a suitable groom for Sonam, she has fallen in love with a girl. It is never said out loud and even the girl she falls in love with isn’t really shown for a good measure. However, internet sleuths have figured out that she is indeed played by popular South Indian actor, Regina Cassandra.