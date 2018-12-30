తెలుగు
 ట్రైలర్ హాట్ టాపిక్: సోనమ్, రెజీనా మధ్య ఎఫైర్?, స్వలింగ సంపర్కులకు మద్దతుగా...

ట్రైలర్ హాట్ టాపిక్: సోనమ్, రెజీనా మధ్య ఎఫైర్?, స్వలింగ సంపర్కులకు మద్దతుగా...

By
    తెలుగు హీరోయిన్ రెజీనా బాలీవుడ్ ఇండస్ట్రీలోకి అడుగు పెట్టారు. సోనమ్ కపూర్ ప్రధాన పాత్రలో రూపొందుతున్న 'ఏక్ లడ్కీ కో దేఖా తో ఐసా లగా' చిత్రంలో రెజీనా కీలక పాత్రలో నటిస్తున్నారు. ఇటీవల ఈ చిత్రానికి సంబంధించిన ట్రైలర్ విడుదలవ్వగా మంచి స్పందన వచ్చింది. రియల్ లైఫ్ తండ్రి కూతుళ్లయిన అనిల్ కపూర్, సోనమ్ కపూర్ ఈ చిత్రంలోనూ తండ్రి, కూతుళ్లుగా నటించడం విశేషం. అయితే ఇందులో చూపించి కొన్ని సన్నివేశాలు సినిమాపై పలు సందేహాలకు కారణమైంది.

    ట్రైలర్లో సీన్లు చూస్తుంటే సోనమ్ కపూర్, రెజీనా ప్రేమికులుగా కనిపించబోతున్నట్లు తెలుస్తోంది. వీరి ఎఫైర్ విషయం తెలిసి కంగారు పడిన సోనమ్ కుటుంబ సభ్యులు వీలైనంత త్వరగా ఒక అబ్బాయిని వెతికి పెళ్లి చేయాలని ప్రయత్నాలు మొదలు పెడతారు.

    స్వలింగ సంపర్కులుగా?

    ఈ చిత్రంలో సోనమ్, రెజీనా స్వలింగ సంపర్కులుగా కనిపించబోతున్నారేనే వార్తలు సైతం బాలీవుడ్ మీడియాలో వైరల్ అవుతున్నాయి. అయితే ట్రైలర్లో అలాంటి అంశాలు పెద్దగా ఫోకస్ చేయలేదు.

    ఆ టైపు వారికి సోనమ్ సపోర్ట్

    ఇటీవల ఓ సందర్భంలో సోనమ్ కపూర్ మాట్లాడుతూ.... లెస్బియన్స్, గే, బై సెక్సువల్, ట్రాన్స్‌జెండర్లకు మద్దతుదారును అని ప్రకటించారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో ‘ఏక్ లడ్కీ కో దేఖా తో ఐసా లగా' సినిమాలో అలాంటి సీన్లు ఉండొచ్చు అనే అభిప్రాయాలు వ్యక్తం అవుతున్నాయి.

    ‘ఏక్ లడ్కీ కో దేఖా తో ఐసా లగా'

    ‘ఏక్ లడ్కీ కో దేఖా తో ఐసా లగా' చిత్రానికి షెల్లీ చోప్రా దర్శకత్వం వహించారు. అనిల్ కపూర్, సోనమ్, రెజీనాతో పాటు రాజ్ కుమార్ రావు, జుహీ చావ్లా, అభిషేక్ దుహాన్, సీమా పహ్వా, బ్రిజేంద్ర కాలా ముఖ్యమైన పాత్రలు పోషిస్తున్నారు. వినోద్‌ చోప్రా ఫిలింస్‌, ఫాక్స్‌ స్టార్‌ స్టూడియోస్‌ సంయుక్తంగా నిర్మిస్తున్నాయి. ఫిబ్రవరి 1, 2019లో ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    English summary
    Regina playing Sonam Kapoor’s love interest in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga?. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer has earned a big thumbs up from all her fans. Through subtle hints, it is revealed that while her family is hunting for a suitable groom for Sonam, she has fallen in love with a girl. It is never said out loud and even the girl she falls in love with isn’t really shown for a good measure. However, internet sleuths have figured out that she is indeed played by popular South Indian actor, Regina Cassandra.
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

