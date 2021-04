ప్రభాస్ ఫ్యాన్స్ కి మరో షాక్.. ఆ ప్యాన్ ఇండియన్ ప్రాజెక్ట్ నుంచి డైరెక్టర్ ఔట్.. కారణం అదే ?

English summary

As we all know the makers of Prabhas – Nag Ashwin project officially announced that veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivas has been roped in for the project. In that statement they stated Singeetham Srinivas would be providing creative inputs and be involved with the scripting of the sci-fi thriller. But latest some sources say Singeetham Srinivas Rao has walked out of the project, citing creative differences with the core crew.