English summary

After scoring two back-to-back hits with Chalo and Bheeshma, young director Venky Kudumula has not locked his next project yet. He wants to work with star heroes this time but as of now, no one is available to work with him as everyone is already committed with projects. Some reports say that Venky Kudumala have headed back to his guru Tollywood’s ace director, Trivikram Srinivas. As per the buzz, the young director is now said to be acting as an assistant to Trivikram.