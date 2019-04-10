ఆషికీ 2 చిత్రంతో దేశవ్యాప్తంగా సినీ అభిమానులకు చేరువైన ఆదిత్య రాయ్ కపూర్ ప్రతిభవంతులైన యువ హీరోల్లో ఒకరు అనడంలో ఎలాంటి సందేహం లేదు. ఆషికీలో ఆయన నటన విమర్శకుల ప్రశంసలు అందుకొన్నది. తాజాగా కళంక్ అనే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నాడు. అయితే ఓ మ్యాగజైన్ ఫోటో షూట్ కోసం షర్ట్ విప్పేసి ఫోటోలకు ఫోజివ్వడం క్రేజీగా మారింది.
బాలీవుడ్లో ప్రముఖ ఫొటోగ్రాఫర్ అవినాష్ గోవారికర్ జరిపిన ఫోటోషూట్లో ఆదిత్య రాయ్ పాల్గొన్నాడు. షర్ట్ తీసేసి దిగిన ఫోటోలు సోషల్ మీడియాలో విస్తృతంగా చక్కర్లు కొడుతున్నాయి. దాంతో ఆదిత్య బాడీని చూసి యువతులు ఫిదా అవుతున్నారు. రకరకాల కామెంట్లతో ప్రశంసిస్తున్నారు. హీరోయిన్ను తలదన్నేలా ఎక్స్పోజింగ్ చేస్తున్నావని కామెంట్లు విసురుతున్నారు.
కెరీర్ విషయానికి వస్తే ఆదిత్య రాయ్ కపూర్ ప్రస్తుతం కళంక్ చిత్రంలో నటించాడు. ఈ సినిమా త్వరలో రిలీజ్ కానున్నది. ఈ చిత్రంలో వరుణ్ ధావన్, అలియాభట్, సోనాక్షి సిన్హా, మాధురి దీక్షిత్, సంజయ్ దత్ నటించారు. ఇంకా సడక్ 2, మలంగ్ అనే చిత్రంలో నటిస్తున్నారు. మలంగ్లో దిశాపటానీ హీరోయిన్.
Aditya Roy Kapur is also one of the hottest looking actors Bollywood currently has. He previously flaunted his chiseled body during 'Fitoor' promotions. The actor did it once again amidst 'Kalank' promotions. However this time, the shoot was for a magazine. Mind you, his shirtless photo is too hot to handle.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 20:45 [IST]
