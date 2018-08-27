తెలుగు
 హృతిక్ రోషన్ మీద చీటింగ్ కేసు రిజిస్టర్ చేసిన చెన్నై పోలీసులు

హృతిక్ రోషన్ మీద చీటింగ్ కేసు రిజిస్టర్ చేసిన చెన్నై పోలీసులు


    బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హృతిక్ రోషన్ మీద చెన్నై పోలీసులు చీటింగ్ కేసు నమోదు చేశారు. హృతిక్‌తో పాటు మరో 8 మంది ఓ స్టాకిస్ట్ కొడుంగుయూర్ పోలీసులు ఫిర్యాదు చేయడంతో ఈ కేసు నమోదు అయింది.

    హృతిక్ రోషన్ ప్రమోట్ చేస్తున్న 'హెచ్ఆర్ఎక్స్' బ్రాండ్ నేమ్‌తో ఉన్న వస్తువులను అమ్మేందుకు గుర్‌గావ్‌కు చెందిన సంస్థ తనను స్టాకిస్టుగా నియమించుకుందని ఫిర్యాదు దారు ఆర్ మురళీధరన్ వెల్లడించారు.

    Hrithik Roshan

    హృతిక్‌తో సహా ఇతరులు చేసిన కుట్ర వలన తాను 21 లక్షలు నష్టపోయానని మురళీధరన్ తన కంప్లయింటులో పేర్కొన్నారు. సదరు సంస్థ రెగ్యులర్ గా వస్తువులు పంపక పోవడంతో పాటు తనకు తెలియకుండానే మార్కెటింగ్ టీమ్ తగ్గించిందని తెలిపారు.

    నిషేధించిన ఉత్పత్తులను తిరిగి పంపినపుడు వారు తనకు డబ్బు తిరిగి చెల్లించలేదని... వారి వస్తువులు నిలువ చేయడానికి గోదాము అద్దె, ఉద్యోగల జీతాలు కలిపి తాను 21 లక్షల వరకు నష్టపోయానని మురళీధరన్ తెలిపారు. అతడి ఫిర్యాదు మేరకు హృతిక్ తో పాటు ఎనిమిది మందిపై సెక్షన్ 420 కింద చీటింగ్ కేసు నమోదైంది.

    English summary
    The Chennai city police have filed a cheating case against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and eight others in connection with a complaint filed by a stockist in Kodungaiyur here. The complainant, R Muralidharan, said he had been appointed as a stockist by a Gurgaon-based firm to merchandise products under the brand name "HRX," launched in 2014 and promoted by Hrithik Roshan.
    Story first published: Monday, August 27, 2018, 22:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2018
    తక్షణ సినీ వార్తలు, మూవీ రివ్యూలను రోజంతా పొందండి - Filmibeat Telugu

    X
