 »   » హృతిక్ రోషన్ మీద చీటింగ్ కేసు రిజిస్టర్ చేసిన చెన్నై పోలీసులు

English summary

The Chennai city police have filed a cheating case against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and eight others in connection with a complaint filed by a stockist in Kodungaiyur here. The complainant, R Muralidharan, said he had been appointed as a stockist by a Gurgaon-based firm to merchandise products under the brand name "HRX," launched in 2014 and promoted by Hrithik Roshan.