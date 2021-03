నాపై బాలీవుడ్ కుట్ర.. 16 కోట్లు నష్టపోయా.. షాకింగ్‌ విషయాలను బయటపెట్టిన గోవిందా

English summary

Govinda was one of the actors who received a lot of craze at that time with his latest comedy timing in action movies. His return on investment with the openings to his films would have doubled. That is why the producers used to make two or three films with Govind at the same time. However, as the craze waned for years, so did the movies. However, in a recent interview, Govind said that he was cheated. Wally said he knew he had cheated.