మహేష్ బాబు రియల్ బిహేవియర్ ఎలాంటిదో చెప్పడానికి ఈ వీడియో ఒక్కటి చాలు!

    మహేష్ బాబు సినిమాల్లో, ఆడియో ఫంక్షన్లు, ఏదైనా బ్రాండ్ ప్రమోషన్లలో తప్ప ఎక్కడా కనిపించరు. దీంతో చాలా మందికి మహేష్ బాబు రియల్ బిహేవియర్ ఎలా ఉంటుందో తెలియదు. ఆయన ఎవరితోనూ పెద్దగా మాట్లాడరని, ఆయన ఒక ఇంట్రోవర్ట్ అనే ప్రచారం సైతం ఉంది. అయితే సూపర్ స్టార్‍‌తో పని చేసిన స్టార్స్ మాత్రం పలు ఇంటర్వ్యూల్లో మహేష్ బాబు గురించి చాలా గొప్పగా చెప్పడం చూశాం. ఆయన అందరితోనూ చాలా జోవియల్‌గా ఉంటారని, చాలా స్మార్ట్ పర్సన్ అని, ముఖ్యంగా ఆయన సెన్సాఫ్ హ్యూమర్ గ్రేట్ అంటూ ప్రశంసిస్తుంటారు. దీనికి ప్రత్యక్ష సాక్ష్యంగా నిలిచే వీడియో ఒకటి లీకైంది.

    మహేష్ బాబు హీరోగా నటిస్తున్న ‘మహర్షి'లో అల్లరి నరేష్ కీలకమైన పాత్ర పోషిస్తున్నారు. ఆ మధ్య నరేష్ బర్త్ డే సైతం సెట్స్ లోనే సెలబ్రేట్ చేశారు. ఇందుకు సంబంధించిన వీడియో ఒకటి లీకైంది. మహేష్ బాబు రియల్ బిహేవియర్ ఎలా ఉంటుందో చెప్పడానికి ఈ ఒక్క వీడియో చాలు.

    ఇటీవల ఓ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో అల్లరి నరేష్ స్పందిస్తూ.... మహేష్ బాబు గురించి బయట చాలా మందికి తెలియదు. ఆయనతో ఒకసారి పని చేస్తే ఎవరైనా ఆయనపై ఉన్న అభిప్రాయాన్ని మార్చుకుంటారు. ఆయన చాలా జోవియల్ పర్సన్ అని తెలిపారు.

    మహర్షిలో నేను పోషించే పాత్రలో చాలా మంచి ఎమోషన్స్ ఉంటాయి. ఇప్పటి వరకు 45 రోజులు మహేష్ బాబుతో కలిసి పని చేశాను. ఇంకా 100 రోజులు పని చేయాల్సి ఉంది. మళ్లీ అక్టోబర్లో మా ఇద్దరి కాంబినేషన్లో షూటింగ్ మొదలవుతుందని తెలిపారు అల్లరి నరేష్ ఇటీవల వెల్లడించారు.

    మహర్షి సినిమా విషయానికొస్తే.... వంశీ పైడిపల్లి దర్శకత్వం వహిస్తున్న ఈచిత్రం మహేష్ బాబు కెరీర్లో 25వ చిత్రం. అశ్వినీదత్, దిల్ రాజు, పివిపి నిర్మిస్తున్న ఈ మూవీలో పూజా హెగ్డే హీరోయిన్. ఏప్రిల్ 5, 2019లో ఈ చిత్రం ప్రేక్షకుల ముందుకు రాబోతోంది.

    English summary
    Mahesh Babu and Allri Naresh video leaked from Mahaeshi movie sets. Maharshi is an upcoming 2019 Indian Telugu film written and directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by C. Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and Prasad V. Potluri, under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with Allari Naresh in supporting roles. The Music of the film is composed by the Devi Sri Prasad.
